Nancy Hopkins Wins STAT Biomedical Innovation Award





Professor Nancy Hopkins, a MIT professor who has made great strides in molecular biology and is a constant supporter of gender equality in science, was named the recipient of the STATs 2021 Biomedical Innovation Awards on Tuesday.

It’s easy to forget how much progress you’ve made because you haven’t arrived where you want to go. So there are still issues ahead. But you have to pause regularly and say, “Oh, what’s that, see how far we’ve come,” Hopkins said at the 2021 STAT Summit. The STAT Award is now in its third year and recognizes biology and medical researchers who have contributed to the definition of the field. Hopkins was selected by the STAT Editor with the input of outside experts and won the award at the annual STAT Summit, a three-day event focused on health care. She is the second woman to win the award given to CRISPR researcher Jennifer Doudna last year.

Matthew Herper, senior medicine writer and event editorial director at STATs, said it was at a time of dramatic progress and difficult problems. Society needs all the great scientists we can train. In other words, you need as many women as you do men. Hopkins’ advocacy in this area has helped to start creating a more equal competitive arena for projects that still have a lot to do.

advertisement

By the mid-1990s, Hopkins had been working at MIT for 20 years, but realized that he was still one of the few female faculty members in MIT’s Faculty of Science. She had never seen a female professor head of MIT’s science department, center, or laboratory. There were no female managers of science or engineering.

Related:

How the largest Catholic hospital system in the Americas is in the moonlight as a private equity fund

Hopkins said that when the door opened, he thought it was an option. And I think we were all surprised to find that behind the open door was a series of obstacles that we didn’t really think about.

advertisement

Over time, her illusions faded, and all she could see was a confusing problem. So she did what any good scientist would: she studied it. After investigating her female colleagues about her experience at MIT, she grew up and chaired the committee with a groundbreaking report revealing gender discrimination, structural gender discrimination, and wage disparities between MIT departments. created.

But unlike some of the work that comes out of the Higher Education Committee and is only debilitating in the file cabinet, the work of the committee is to bring the issue of gender equality at each school to the front and center of the MIT manager. By putting it, I made it face the reality. In response, the dean and dean actively hired women as faculty members, began day care on campus, and treated the issue as a structural issue rather than a case-by-case situation to correct wage gaps. The findings were reported in the media, urging other institutions to cross-examine and spark conversations about widespread discrimination against women across academia.

When asked what was the most important factor in the changes so far, it must be the report that documented the issue and led the administrator to resolve the issue, Hopkins said in the next report on MIT progress. I am writing.

Hopkins continues to promote the acceptance and recognition of women in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics. As a professor and researcher in biology, she sees the biotechnology industry emerging and booming, and women are forbidden to provide expertise and are systematically excluded from it. I saw. There, Hopkins worked with MIT’s Sangeta Batia and Susan Hockfield to co-found the Boston Biotechnology Working Group to train female faculty members as founders and directors of biotechnology companies.

Hopkins also conducted groundbreaking genetic studies while working to make science a viable career for more women. As a young scientist, she focused on identifying RNA oncovirus genes and elucidating how they correlate with the severity of cancer. Ten years later, she turned her attention to another study of cancer and was one of the first scientists to use zebrafish as a model to understand how genetic mutations contribute to the development of diseases such as cancer. I became a person. Hopkins’ attempt to switch disciplines in search of a more equitable department has led to major scientific advances, despite being denied sufficient space and resources for zebrafish work. rice field.

Related:

As good a model as I’ve seen: MIT biologists on new initiatives to address gender inequality in biotechnology

She told STAT that social changes are fascinating. Why does it take so long? It was changing people’s brains. I think these unconscious prejudices are deeply embedded in our brain. Why did it take 20 years to understand what was happening? You come with the belief that science is pay for performance.

Hopkins is a member of the National Academy of Sciences and the National Academy of Medicine and has been awarded honors such as the Harvard Centennial Medal, the UCSF Medal, and the MD Andersons Margaret L. Crypque Legend Awards. She is a 2021 Fellow of the American Cancer Society.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.statnews.com/2021/11/16/nancy-hopkins-stat-award-biology/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos