Logitechs’ new wireless G303 mouse was designed with a shroud





Logitech has announced the G303 Wireless Gaming Mouse. It’s just a cordless version of the G303 Daedalus mouse that the company released a few years ago. Prolific streamer and pro gamer Michael Shroud Grzesiek now calls shots about what this revision looks like and how it feels until it requires charging via USB-C. I did. But I don’t think he had any opinion about the price. The price is $ 129.99.

According to Logitech, in this collaboration, Shroud will give the mouse a subtle marking close to Shrouds’ finger grip, a translucent side panel that gives Shroud a window to the technology he wanted to see, and a USB-C connection. It was decided to attach it.

To me, the overall shape of the new mouse looks almost the same as the old G303 mouse, except for a few tweaks. Logitech states that it has repositioned the side buttons and repositioned the switch inside. I think the most noticeable difference is the lack of RGB lighting (only the battery indicator light near the scroll wheel). Logitech has recently tended to make mouse designs more delicate, and Im is all that.

Under the side button, G303 transitions to translucent plastic. Logitech

The G303 wireless mouse weighs only 75 grams, but if you’re looking for the most featherlight wireless mouse under Logitechs, check out the G Pro X Superlight, which weighs about 63 grams. Logitech claims that this new G303 model lasts up to 145 hours on a single charge.

Included in the box with the mouse is the USB-C-USB-A cable used to charge the G303, which also acts as an extension of the USB-A dongle. The box also contains a new USB-A to USB-C converter that allows you to connect the cable to the dongle. The G303 Shroud Edition is available as a reference on the Logitech Gs site for $ 129.99. Stay tuned for future updates to the Best Gaming Mouse Buying Guide as we plan to test more in the coming weeks.

