Google Pixel 6 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S21: Which will win in 5G?





Google’s Pixel 6 Pro has some groundbreaking new components for the US, but the one that Google doesn’t want to talk about most is the Samsung modem.

After years of using Qualcomm’s technology to connect to 4G and 5G networks, Google seems to have switched to Samsung and paired it with an in-house Tensor processor. This makes the Pixel 6 Pro the only Samsung-powered 5G phone in the United States.

“Hey, what about Samsung mobile phones?” You ask. All Samsung US phones use Qualcomm or MediaTek processors and modems rather than Samsung’s own Exynos line. Phones outside the United States use Exynos more often, including the flagship Galaxy S21 line. Here in the United States, both Apple’s iPhone 13 line and Samsung’s S21 flagship use Qualcomm’s X60 modem.

Connectivity is important for connected devices. If you can’t stay connected, your smartphone can be quite frustrating to use. Therefore, it is very important to know if the new component will affect the connection. With that in mind, we set out on the weekend and took thousands of signal samples to understand the differences between the devices.

You cannot delete all variables here. The network performance of telephones is not limited to modems. Antennas, power amplifiers, and software all play a role. However, with enough samples, some conclusions may come to light.

Modem mystery

The Pixel 6 Pro’s Samsung 5123b modem is a bit mysterious. You can tell that it is Samsung 5123b because the modem name is included in the version number of the baseband software. The 5123 Samsung page has few technical details, which can be misleading. For example, it says that the modem has an 8-carrier aggregation for the downlink and a 4-carrier aggregation for the uplink. However, the modems that currently exist do not have more than two carriers of aggregation on the sub 65G. The spec really talks about LTE carriers.

The most important issue for US readers is whether they support low to midband FDD / TDD 5G carrier aggregation. It will be used by all carriers to extend the range and performance of 5G next year. Qualcomm’s X60 modem has it.

Google’s spec page explains that there are two models of the Pixel 6 Pro, one with millimeter-wave 5G and the other with only sub 6GHz 5G. (The millimeter-wave version is sold in the United States.) This phone will support all frequency bands used by the three largest carriers in the United States over the next few years, but will support how to combine channels. not.

Firmware dumps from the Pixel 6 Pro now appear on cacombos.com, but they are not promising. At least, there are no signs of a combination of low to midband 5G carriers. Still, it may be disabled in the firmware.

Whether it’s a Samsung modem, Android 12, or both, Pixel throws a network measurement app into a loop. I used the apps NetMonitor and the Ookla Speedtest consumer app, and in both cases the Pixel was frequently throwing things into the Android API that either had the wrong signal number or seemed to have no signal number.

It was especially difficult to compare T-Mobile’s signal strengths, as the Pixel does not report LTE SISI (basic signal strength numbers) when connected to a 5G network. Still, I got enough samples to draw conclusions.

Signal: S21 for victory

Speed ​​testing on Verizon networks is generally slower on the Pixel 6 Pro (left) than on the Galaxy S21 Ultra (right).

Since Net Monitor gets signal samples every second, there are about 2,000 Verizon signal samples and about 350 T-Mobile signal samples. The signal strength was as weak as -53 dBm and as weak as -125 dBm.

In almost every way, the Galaxy S21 series was better at capturing 4G LTE signals than the Pixel. Here is the big picture every second. A state when the signal is averaged every minute. Who won if only bad signal results (-100 or less) were selected? As you can see, in all situations, lining up the S21s improved the signal strength, usually 2-5dBm.

There is one exception. If the Pixel is 5G, the 4G signal strength will not be reported correctly. However, it often reports signal strength called NRRSRP. This corresponds to the 4G signal strength of the band commonly used as the control channel in the non-standalone context where 5G is seen today. And there I saw strange results. The Pixel 6 Pro showed better signal strength than the S21 Ultra only when connected to 5G over a T-Mobile network.

Therefore, it had to be solved by a speed test.

Speed: Still S21

We also performed 24 Ookla speed tests with 4G, 5G DSS, and millimeter-wave locations at various locations on Verizon’s network, and 7 times with T-Mobile. The S21 also came out pretty clearly above.

Editor’s recommendation

The biggest difference appeared in Verizonmm Wave. There, the Pixel 6 Pro struggled to go far beyond 1 Gbps, and the S21 approached or broke at 2 Gbps.

Even more important to my signal results above is that on T-Mobile’s mid-band “supercapacity” network, the S21 was excellent in six of the seven tests. Only the 7th one failed because Pixel picked up 5G in one place where the S21 is stuck in LTE. But that’s why you do so many tests — one outlier doesn’t define the answer.

In the graph below, the longer the green bar, the more likely the S21 won the direct match. As you can see, almost all test categories had long green bars.

What i didn’t see

Former Verizon and US mobile PR manager Albert Aydin said the migration between LTE, 5G, and 5G UWB on the Verizon network will result in the loss of all connectivity for 30-60 seconds. I didn’t see it. Pixel puts 4G and 5G in and out every second.

Tweet

Steven Winkelman of PCMag concluded on the basis that the Pixel can maintain connectivity in wooded rural areas that was not possible with the S21. I tested in New York City and used a brick building to reduce signal strength. Most of the time my phone was in midband frequency. Rural areas generally rely on low band frequencies. As a result, the Pixel may improve performance in low bandwidth only environments.

Conclusion: Qualcomm defeats Samsung

The numbers are numbers, and the numbers indicate that the Google Pixel 6 Pro’s modem-RF system is not fully compliant with the latest Qualcomm product standards at this time.

So, in urban areas, the Pixel 6 Pro on T-Mobile and Verizon networks isn’t at the performance level of the iPhone 13 or Samsung Galaxy S21 line (let alone the upcoming Galaxy S22). You can see that the data connection is struggling at the weak signal spots in the city. Given the two different results we got, the jury is still in the countryside.

