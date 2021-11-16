Pentagon is partnering with UofL to expand defense innovation





Scenery in the middle of the campus in the fall

The University of Louisville and the US Department of Defense’s National Security Innovation Network (NSIN) have signed an agreement to strengthen collaboration between DoD end users, UofL students and faculty, and Metro Louisville’s early-stage venture community. Will Fortune, a seasoned leader in the military and acquisition community associated with Kentucky, was tapped to lead the program at UofL.

NSIN, Deputy Defense Secretary for Research and Engineering Programs, explains how the Pentagon can solve national security problems by connecting artificial intelligence, bioengineering, autonomous systems, cybersecurity defense, academic and entrepreneurial innovators. I’m changing. NSIN is building a diverse defense network through the following three portfolios.

The NSIN program allows universities to expand their relationship with the already robust innovation ecosystem and the Pentagon. This new partnership gives students and faculty members the opportunity to tackle real national security issues at startup speed. Students and faculty members have access to federal funding to interact with key military decision makers and develop solutions and technologies. In addition, the agreement provides students with access to internships and employment opportunities with the Department of Defense.

We are honored that the University of Louisville has been selected to participate in the NSIN program, said Neeli Bendapudi, President of UofL. NSIN leverages the capabilities of universities across the country to work with the industry to provide viable solutions to the problems faced by the military around the world. This collaboration is exciting for faculty and students by having NSIN University’s Program Director on campus as one of only 16 institutions nationwide and one of the three institutions in the Southeastern region. “

Fortune is a Navy pilot with over 20 years of active and preliminary experience. He has expanded to South America, Afghanistan and Europe. Most recently, he was Assistant Chief of Staff for the US Navy’s 2nd Fleet. His experience as a local private sector includes serving as Director of Business Development for the Kentucky Aerospace Industry Consortium and Director of Program Management for the City of Lexington. He has a master’s degree from the Navy War University and a bachelor’s degree from Davidson College.

We are excited about this new partnership between NSIN and the University of Louisville. I value my time as a Navy aviator, but Fortune said it wasn’t the only way to serve our country. The Pentagon needs talented individuals to help close our most difficult national security problems and critical technological gaps. The University of Louisville and Kentucky are full of great innovators. My goal is to build an extensive innovation ecosystem focused on addressing these national security challenges.

