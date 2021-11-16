Brave patch 3.10 Note: Chamber released and ranked rework





Valorant patch 3.10 has been released and the latest agent on the roster, Chamber, is finally available in-game.

I’ve been waiting for a few weeks for Chamber to join the main game. The 17th Valorant character has finally arrived in the game with patch 3.10.

Not only are we getting new agents, we’re also looking forward to some competitive changes and bug fixes. Let’s take a closer look at all the features offered in the latest Valorant update.

Description: New Brave Agent: Chamber Riot Games Chamber has been teased for some time, now he’s finally joining the game.

The chamber, formerly known as the “dead eye” in Datamine Leak, brings a great deal of firepower to the table. He can summon a custom heavy pistol with the ability of a headhunter, and his ultimate imposes a one-shot sniper.

Classified as a sentinel agent, his exact role in Meta is not yet known. You can read the complete list of his abilities below:

Chamber Ability Basic Ability 1-Trademark: Places traps to scan enemies. When visible enemies come within range, the trap counts down and destabilizes the surrounding terrain, creating a protracted field that slows down the players caught in it. Basic Ability 2 – Head Hunter: Activate and equip a heavy pistol. ALTFIRE with a pistol equipped to aim. Signature Ability – Rendezvous: Places two teleport anchors. Reactivate and quickly teleport to other anchors while on the ground and within range of the anchor. You can pick up the anchor and relocate it. Ultimate Ability – Tour de Force: Use ACTIVATE to summon a powerful custom sniper rifle that kills enemies with direct attacks. Defeating an enemy creates a protracted field that slows down the players captured in it. In addition to Riot Games Chamber, patch 3.10 also brings many changes to competitiveness.Ranked changes

In “Efforts to Reduce Smurfs,” Riot has removed all ranked restrictions from the full 5-stack party. This allows you to queue up with your friends in competitive playlists, regardless of their rank.

However, in addition to freeing things up, you will not be able to enter a competitive queue with a group of four players. The riot said in a patch note that it felt like the fifth person was left as a strange person, hoping to reduce the reports of toxic players.

Rating 3.10 patch notes

The complete Valorant 3.10 patch notes can be found at the following, obtained from Riot Games.

Agent Update — Chamber of Commerce

The following Sentinel agents will be deployed with patch 3.10.

Competitive update

Conflict Queue 5 Stacks of any Rank — Removes all ranked limits from the Conflict Queue 5 Stacks party to reduce smurfs. According to our data, the most common reason for players to smuff is because they want to play with their friends outside the limits currently ranked. Especially if you remove these boundaries in the 5 stack, you can play with your friends regardless of the limits that exist in the small party size of the conflicting queue.

In implementing this change, we are also adjusting the ruleset for these types of groups to mitigate the competitive integrity issues that can be caused by a wide range of skill gap groups.

Here’s what you can expect when playing with this type of 5 stack:

If everyone in the group is Diamond 2 or less: Queue time is expected to be longer as teams are only matched against another 5 stacks with similar average MMR. Playing in 5 stacks outside the current rank limit rules will reduce the increase or decrease in rank rating. The amount by which the RR is adjusted depends on the rank mismatch within the group. Let’s look at some examples. Have a party with four friends. The lowest team member is Silver 1 and the highest member is Platinum 1. The highest and lowest members are one rank outside the standard group limit, giving the team a 50% RR reduction. In the same group, one team member leaves and brings another friend who is Bronze 1. The skill gap has now increased to 4 ranks outside the standard group limits. As a result, the team’s RR is reduced by 75%. If one or more members of the group are Diamond 3 or above: Expected cue times can vary significantly and increase dramatically as you wait indefinitely for another 5 stacks of similar MMRs to play. There is likely to be. At a minimum, a 50% RR reduction will be applied to all 5 stacks, including members of these ranks, and this amount can increase to 90% as skill inequality grows. Let’s look at some of these examples. Four of your party members are immortal and one of your friends is Diamond 2. Increases and decreases in RR due to rank mismatch for the entire team are reduced by 75%. The team grinds until Diamond 2’s friends reach Diamond 3. This will reduce the RR increase / decrease by 50% for the entire team. Penalty applied to 5 stacks of Diamond 3 and above. If one or more members of the group are Radiant: Similar to Diamond 3-plus, waiting indefinitely for another 5 stacks of similar MMR to play, which can significantly increase cue time. .. At a minimum, a 75% RR reduction will be applied to all 5 stacks that include members of these ranks. When playing with players below Radiant, the potential RR is automatically reduced by 90%.

In addition to changing 5 stacks, remove 4 stacks from the conflict queue. These types of groups tend to leave a relatively poor playing experience for the rest of the solo cue players, and we believe that removing this option will significantly reduce overall toxicity reporting.

We are excited about these changes and the potential improvements they bring, but we are also keenly aware of the potential risks of such changes. Over the next few weeks, we’ll closely monitor conflicting queues and make quick adjustments as needed.

— Matthew Le, a competitive producer

ESPORTS Features When using the Minimal Broadcast HUD, all observer agent icons no longer get stuck on the same agent. Observer HUD colors are different for attackers and defenders.Attacker abilities are shown in red and defenders are shown in turquoise A minimap player icon with a yellow outline showing which player is the observer’s active target Bug

Game system

Fixed an issue with net / sim-tick aliasing where packet transmission rates could drop below the 128fps limit when running above 128 frames per second. This can result in additional delays of up to a few milliseconds before the server processes player input when running at high client frame rates.

social

Fixed an issue where players in a lobby that had already been invited could be reinvited. Fixed a bug where the Esports feature observer’s minimap zoom setting didn’t work. Thanks to Melanie_mhs for reporting.

