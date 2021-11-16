Xbox continues to dance around the obvious Elder Scrolls VI monopoly





Image: Bethesda

When the long-awaited open world SF RPG Starfield is released next year, it will not appear on PS4 or PS5. It was clear that Microsoft announced more than a year ago that it would buy publisher Bethesda for a groundbreaking $ 7.5 billion deal, but it took months for the Xbox team to approve it. .. Now I’m doing the same dance at The Elder Scrolls VI.

Bethesdas, Skyrim’s still distant sequel, doesn’t even appear on Sony’s console. This is the fact that Xbox boss Phil Spencer was hesitant to explicitly confirm in a new interview with GQ in the UK. Next year, it’s confirmed that probably the biggest game in 2022, Starfield, will be limited to the Xbox and PC, the magazine wrote. Spencer says he sees the same in The Elder Scrolls VI.

Spencer then began to say a lot of words that weren’t exclusive.

It’s not about punishing other platforms, as I basically believe that all platforms can continue to grow, he told GQ in the UK. But in order to use the Xbox, I would like to be able to bring a complete and complete package of what we have. And when I think of The Elder Scrolls VI, that would be true. That would be true when thinking about any of our franchises.

This doesn’t mean anything. Just a spoonful of marketing murmuring to drop the medicine. Microsoft wanted to monopolize some of the blockbuster game series and the studios behind them, so they spent a fortune to buy them. This is what the company does. Is Insomniac still making Xbox games? No, it’s different. Sony has spent $ 229 million to make sure it doesn’t happen.

Fans are so distrustful that Microsoft can do it for Fallout, Wolfenstein, Doom, etc., but still have a strange piece of hope that the multi-platform doors haven’t been closed yet. So Spencer says: Use other consoles on a case-by-case basis. In the future, there are also some new titles specifically for Xbox and PC players.

Image: Bethesda

Shortly after the deal was first announced, Spencer delivered this lengthy, unanswered answer to then-Kotaku Editor-in-Chief Stephen Totilo.

This transaction was not made to steal the game from such other player bases. It wasn’t anywhere in the documentation we put together: how can I prevent other players from playing these games? I want to allow more people to play the game, but I want to allow fewer people to play the game. But the model just answers directly the questions you had when thinking about where people play and the number of devices we had, and we have xCloud and PCs and game passes. And have our console base, I don’t need to ship these games on platforms other than the supported platform in order for the transaction to work well. In any sense.

TL; DR: Fallout 5 will not appear in PS6.

But Spencer must act as something other than misery to the millions of people who bought the wrong box without jeopardizing the wrath of long-time fans and meme rulers of the console war. Because I can’t say that. In October 2020, this deal was not made to steal the game from another player base. This week wasn’t about punishing other platforms.

What else do you have? This is the heart of a walled ecosystem like video game consoles and smartphones. They can be very expensive to make games and exist to collect rent for people who are too invested to leave. This is one of the few ways companies have come to understand how math works (at least for shareholders).

There can be a world where something that becomes exclusive becomes net positive for the majority of players. It’s hard to see the money making Dishonored 3 in Arkane. It’s not too difficult when you can become a loss leader with a subscription service like the Game Pass. I really want Dishonored 3. You are at the next PlayStation. Microsoft wants you to give you money on behalf of Sony, even if that means robbing you of The Elder Scrolls VI.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kotaku.com/what-phil-spencer-can-t-tell-you-about-elder-scrolls-vi-1848070148 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos