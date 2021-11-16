Xbox Game Pass November 2021 Game List: Dead Space, Dragon Age: Origins





Xbox Game Pass subscribers are getting a few more new games this month, including classics from the Xbox 360 era such as Dead Space and Dragon Age: Origins. The November offering will also be the first day release of Next Space Rebels and Undungeon.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will already have access to all four Dead Space games and the Dragon Age trilogy via EA Play. The EA Play library joined the service about a year ago (March for PCs).

Later this month, subscribers will also have access to Exo One, Fae Tactics, My Friend Pedro, Deeeer Simulator, Mortal Shell, and Evil Genius 2. All of these games will be available to subscribers on the console, cloud, or PC.

The Microsoft schedule for the Xbox Games Pass release for the rest of November is as follows:

Dead Space (Cloud) November 16 Dragon Age: Origins (Cloud) November 16 Next Space Rebels (Cloud, Console, PC) November 17 Exo One (Cloud, Console, PC) November 18 Fae Tactics ( Cloud, Console, and PC) November 18 My Friend Pedro (Cloud, Console, and PC) November 18 Undungeon (Cloud, Console, and PC) November 18, Deeeer Simulator (Cloud, Console, and PC) 11 March 23 Mortal Shell (cloud, console, PC) November 23 Evil Genius 2 (cloud, console, PC) November 30

Earlier this month, Xbox Game Pass subscribers gained access to big November releases such as Forza Horizon 5 and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas remasters.

With all these new additions, the Xbox Game Pass will also lose some titles this month. Below is a complete list of games that will be discontinued on November 30th.

Call of the Sea (Cloud, Console, PC) FIFA 19 (Console and PC) Visit the EA Play EA service update page for more information Football Manager 2021 (PC) Football Manager 2021 Xbox Edition (Console and PC) Haven (Cloud, PC) Console and PC) Hello Neighbor (Cloud, Console, and PC) Morkredd (Cloud, Console, and PC) Va-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action (PC)

