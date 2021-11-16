Meta wants you to feel the Metaverse with high-tech tactile gloves





Reality Labs Research Tactile Gloves Research Prototype.

Metal Reality Lab Research

Given current display technology, VR visuals look very good and may already be nearing their limits. But what about our other senses? Facebook’s parent Meta’s immersive Metaverse dreams have high hopes, but current VR interactivity is limited. For example, the Oculus Quest controller feels more suitable for games than work. After immersive video, mixed reality, face tracking, and spatial audio, haptic feedback can be the next frontier. Details of Meta’s latest prototype hardware show where research is heading.

The idea of ​​slip-on vibrating gloves that makes you feel like a virtual world has long been part of VR’s science fiction vision. Meta’s research department has been working on tactile gloves for seven years, but the gloves that have been developed are still not portable. But that could happen someday.

I didn’t have the opportunity to try out the Meta prototype myself, but Sean Keller, research director at the company’s Reality Labs, and its chief scientist, Michael Abrash, talked about recent developments. They explained why antennae are so important to Meta, and why they all fit into the future of AR smart glasses.

… gloves made of bladder?

Meta’s prototype inflatable bladder gloves are the first step towards what could ultimately be a pair of consumer gloves. However, a new look at this technology reveals that it will take some time before you can see it bundled with the successor to the Quest VR headset.

The latest glove design uses microfluidics to push air through a series of bladder throughout the glove. This is not conceptually more difficult than filling a pair of gloves with a large number of small motors. It’s a strange idea so that the meta version of the Dune Sand Planet fits perfectly in your hand.

“Literally, we’re changing the stiffness of the material,” says Keller. “Something uses air to move your fingertips up and down, or laterally and inwardly. This helps create shear and is a small bladder that creates pressure.”

A small pneumatic actuator that uses pneumatic pressure to generate force (photo).

Meta image provided

But Meta is convinced that tactile sensations can do things at previously impossible levels. Facebook Reality Labs Research tried a demo in 2017. In this demo, the sensation of dropping a ball made of various materials on a stretched finger was created. The wooden balls felt different from the marble balls and the squeeze foam balls. The illusion is a combination of a bladder (pneumatic actuator) that applies hundreds of pressures and visual input from VR. According to Michael Abrash, this technology is unique to AR and VR, as it doesn’t work the same way on 2D screens.

This technology is currently in the lab, but Meta research shows that it requires an entire haptic rendering engine. This is reminiscent of the way the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller needed to develop new ways to create immersive haptics, but at a larger and more complex scale.

“I have all these bladders and things in my hands, they have tubes, and the next one I’ll be 10 times more. That’s a big problem from a system perspective, You can’t solve it someday without building something like a microfluidic microprocessor, “says Keller.

Meta also works on how to create the right material for durability, so gloves can actually be worn somewhere. But for now, gloves are purely in research mode.

In a 2017 experiment, a series of virtual spheres made of wood, marble, and various materials with bubbles falling from the sky in VR used fingertips to provide tactile feedback.

MetaReality Labs Research Touch as a way to get the tools

Based on Meta’s proven demo concept, many uses of tactile gloves now look like simulations of hand-held activities. Play Jenga, wrestle with fingers, pick up objects, and more. Many of these ideas are already possible with hand tracking, except for physical feedback.

It is the simulation of virtual tools that Michael Abrash believes the technology makes a big difference. Typing on the keyboard or holding a sculpting tool or brush that doesn’t really exist means that the tactile sensation ultimately reduces the hassle of working in VR. Of course, for now, that also means wearing big, weird gloves tied with cables and tubes, but that’s just as annoying.

“The question is how well gloves can emulate the tool, and I still don’t know the answer,” says Abrush. “The virtual keyboard can be moved by hand, so even if you drift a little while typing, you can guess what it means to type.”

Early tactile glove research prototype.

Metasmartglass image offerings do not use tactile gloves (at least not now)

Abrash does not expect haptic gloves to be used in smart glasses all the time. Instead, the company is working on EMG examinations. EMG uses a wrist-based band that can sense motor neuron signals and turn them into gestures and controls. Meta already has a roadmap on where the technology is heading. While these bands use wrist vibrations for feedback, Meta’s complete tactile glove research fits and may lead to a product that is a fusion of both.

Abrash sees tactile gloves and nerve inputs as feedback loops that can make invisible tools work. But the combination of technologies is still theoretical. Meta is now approaching to make tactile sensations compelling.

“One of the gaps with the EMG is that it’s unidirectional, sending signals, but no feedback,” says Abrash. “Imagine a combination of EMG and gloves. The important thing is not to literally emulate the hand. The important thing is that the hand has become a surface for providing feedback.”

However, while EMG is now approaching real-world tech labeling, tactile gloves are still stuck in the test lab. “Probably there is one input system that I always use. I don’t know what it is. Like Victorian people, everyone can wear gloves in the morning. All gloves Wear a day, and it has EMG as well, “Abrash says. “But EMG is this very powerful channel for expressing that desire in a completely frictionless way. For me in AR, it’s hard to imagine how to beat it in the near future. It’s a little difficult. It’s a technology in the process of commercialization-I don’t know when, but it’s not 10 years. With tactile gloves, research is needed. I don’t know when it will ship. It’s 10. It may be a year, and it actually addresses a different set of needs. It’s not a way of expressing commands, it’s a way of actually acting in the world. “

Meta sees EMG as something that will soon penetrate people’s homes, in other words. However, tactile gloves are not immediately visible.

Sean Keller leads AR-VR interaction and input research at Reality Labs Research.

Meta image courtesy Metaverse seems to be close, but not completely here yet

Abrash says his research group focuses on goals that are far farther than what Meta’s consumer product team is working on. However, he sees much of Meta’s vision as an ongoing task, and tactile and future inputs are a big part of it.

“We’ve been building the pillars that need to build every version of the Metaverse for over seven years,” Abrush said of his further work in connection with Mark Zuckerberg’s recent Metaverse promise. say. “If you have enough avatars right now, you and I may be doing this. [chat] In VR? We’re just building the underlying technology that allows us to build the Metaverse, and that’s what we’re always doing. So the public Metaverse conversation started and I felt, “Wonderful, I’m glad the world has caught up. It’s good to be prepared for this.”

