Modi Announces India’s Innovation Agenda





Its most populous democracy has an important role to play as the world rides on the rapidly rising wave of technological development opportunities and turmoil.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address this week’s dialogue in Sydney about the potential of his country’s technology industry to come up with answers to a variety of critical global issues. Hell is introduced by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Scott Morrison will also give a keynote speech in a dialogue initiated by ASPI to support the more stable deployment of the next wave of transformative technology.

Modi discusses this technological revolution and how his government is leveraging India’s entrepreneurship and innovation skills.

Michael Shoebridge, Head of Defense, Strategy and National Security Program at ASPI, said Modi has been at the heart of India’s major strategic shift for the past three years. Prior to 2018, Indian strategists and key thinkers quoted the long history of nonalignment, emphasizing what India would not do.

They are currently discussing the value of strategic partnerships for India and support India’s involvement as a key participant in the quad, Schubridge said.

Modi was elected when China’s pressure on the Indo-Pacific increased and a fierce border dispute arose. Non-Aligned Movement was no longer in the interests of India, so Hed responded to its international environment and he saw the value of the partnership. Formal alliances are still too burdensome, but Modis India is a long way from seeing the strategic problems best solved by non-aligned movements, Schubridge said.

He also said that the Covid-19 pandemic had the unexpected benefit of having less opportunities for leaders to meet in person, while virtual meetings had the opportunity to speak more often and make faster decisions. rice field.

As we saw in the quad, it accelerated the process and accelerated leader-led cooperation.

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will address the conference to develop the concept of maritime democracy in Australia, India, Japan and the United States, enabling the Pacific and Indian seas to be dynamically combined as a zone of freedom and prosperity. .. This is now a free, open and comprehensive Indo-Pacific core organizational concept. Prime Minister Abe will be introduced by former Prime Minister John Howard of Australia.

Prime Minister Abe has declared that Japan-India relations are endowed with the greatest potential for the development of bilateral relations around the world. He states that under the common vision that strong India is in the interests of Japan and strong Japan is in the interests of India, great efforts have been made to develop that relationship as a strategic priority.

Fergus Hanson and Danielle Cave, who run the ASPIs International Cyber ​​Policy Center, devised the Sydney Dialogue with the knowledge that major technological advances are always disruptive. However, when they arise against the backdrop of competition between the great powers, the development and deployment of these technologies becomes difficult.

According to Hanson, few are aware of the magnitude of the turmoil as more and more new technologies are deployed around the world, from increasingly sophisticated surveillance to quantum and biotechnology. plug.

While governments are working to anticipate full impact and set policy directions, there is growing recognition that emerging key technologies are crucial to social, economic and national security.

ASPI has begun a dialogue to support a more stable deployment of the next wave of transformational technology. Hanson said it is a forum that enables open discussions on rapidly changing strategic outlooks, where governments, businesses and civil society come together to focus on solutions, cooperation and policy options. He said.

Especially in the Indo-Pacific, there was a big gap in technology forums. There were industry events that introduced the latest technological advances and products, but they tended to avoid policy debates and did not cover government or civil society.

According to Hanson, important government multilateral debates and policy-making forums are usually far behind technological progress and are primarily for government, so major global players, including those who make technology, debate. Was not part of. There were good civil society initiatives, but they often focused on individual topics that were just a few of the larger puzzles.

Few of these initiatives have focused on or resonated with the Indo-Pacific, which has nurtured many of the world’s innovations and is a breeding ground for strategic technological competition.

These gaps have driven us in the dynamic direction where all the major actors are talking past each other, but rarely all are in the same room. Technology companies develop and deploy innovative and highly disruptive products. Ten years later, civil society has been criticized by bystanders as the government struggles to retroactively legislate to address unforeseen problems.

Hanson said three key issues need to be addressed to ensure the stable development of advanced technology.

First, there is a huge gap between the deployment of new technologies and the regulations that govern them. On social media, this delay was about 10 years. As we have seen, this does not lead to good results for individuals or society.

Second, there is a lag between the state’s use of new technologies and the consideration of the ethical issues raised by their use. An example of this can be seen in the global surveillance industry, which has made it possible for its products to support some of the worst human rights abuses of our time.

Third, the tense relationship between governments and technology companies is widespread around the world. Established negative dynamics hinder progress and true cooperation, leaving the risk of democracy being left behind.

We hope that we can better manage the next wave of innovative technology over the next decade by gathering the voices of world leaders, CEOs of technology companies, and the world’s top civil society in an annual dialogue. increase. Modi, Abe and Morrison seem to understand this well.

The Sydney Dialogue will begin tomorrow and will include keynotes and panel sessions on social media, space collaboration, global technology governance, and key technologies. Most sessions are open to the public and can be caught up at tsd.aspi.org.au.

According to Hanson, he hopes to meet in person at the Sydney Opera House next year for a summit and then every year thereafter.

