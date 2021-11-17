2022 BMW M240 ixDrive dares you have it all





The story of me driving the new 2 Series, especially the 382 hp M240i xDrive, begins with me driving the Alpina B8 Gran Coupe. Frankly, the Alpina is a ridiculous car. Yes, it has a gorgeous, million-spoke wheel, and if you see you cruising in that slightly cooler shade of British Racing Green offered by BMW, I Chases you until my eyes get tired of sight and can no longer see the green. Philosophically, however, it doesn’t make sense.

What do you do with 612 horsepower anytime, anywhere, except for being banned from anything? Also, such an insult. Pay $ 140,000 for the privilege of losing the 8 Series Paddle Shifter for a strange pair of nipples sticking out from behind the steering wheel that serves the same purpose. It’s different because of the difference, but in excess you become numb after about 15 minutes. No one needs such a car.

All you need is the 2 Series, which we all need. I know it’s nothing new. 2 has long been welcomed as the purest expression of what BMW once had. It’s also lucky because it’s one of the more affordable weapons of the German Marquez weapons. Nevertheless, it’s important to reassure you that the new one hasn’t lost its spirit, even if it looks like it has a lockjaw.

Full Disclosure: BMW wanted to drive the M240i xDrive badly, so he jumped out to the Performance Center in the Thermal Club of Palm Springs, speared around the truck, and speared through the canyon. It’s also where I drove Alpina, got a shotgun on the M3 GT2, and temporarily questioned the ownership of the electric mini cooper.

Photo: Adam Ismail

what is that?

The latest generation of the most valuable BMW. The only BMW that really matters at the end of the day is that it has everything you need to grab the steering wheel and have fun. OK, almost everything you can’t get a stick anymore. That part is really terrible.

Photo: Adam Ismail

However, what you get here is: The new 2 has two flavors, 230i and M240ix Drive. The 230i is rear-wheel drive, equipped with a 255-horsepower twin-turbo in-line 4-cylinder, and weighs about 3,500 pounds. Unfortunately, that’s too much. It costs $ 37,345 including the destination before you start working on the option.

I didn’t drive that 2. Rather, I spent the day on the M240i xDrive. It also has two cylinders, two driving wheels and 127 horsepower. I think this is the sweet spot of this coupe. Certainly even heavier, tilting the scale at 3,870 pounds. But I promise you: total power and its smooth supply keeps action as fast as 50/50 weight distribution, increased torsional stiffness, and the standard feature of the M240ix Drive, the Adaptive M Suspension. .. It starts at $ 49,545.

How it promotes

I know creeping to £ 4,000 will scare many enthusiasts, but the M240i actually feels smaller and more agile than you would believe. The all-wheel drive system maintains rear bias. This keeps things alive, for example, when slinging up and down long straights and tight overtaking zones on the Thermal South Course. But on the road, steering just feels natural. Responsive. Be in harmony with you and be ready to handle anything. Like the silence of the California desert on a sunny day when I took these pictures, it’s beautiful that gives you as a driver because of its tranquility and full sense of calm.

Photo: Adam Ismail

And the torque of 385HP and 369lb-ft is still a lot, and 0-60mph is still fast enough in 4.1 seconds. Fifteen years ago, it was in the area of ​​the F430 or 911 Turbo. Because of this balance and speed, you make virtually no sacrifice in terms of everyday usability. The outgoing M2 was tough in itself, and you were tough, depending on who you asked. The M240i is approaching the power of its car, but if you live in a place where such things are relevant at this time, it’s comfortable in all conditions and has the added benefit of all-wheel drive.

Much of the versatility of 2 is transmitted through these adaptive dampers. They keep the car very adaptable to asphalt imperfections in comfort mode, while maintaining a satisfactory sharpness in sports. The drive is of course the best in the latter, coupled with a heavier steering feel. (And the roar of a piped I6, if you’re interested in it.) But what impressed me most was how comfortable the M240i is in its sporting setting.

You don’t have to compromise. This is ridiculous to say about the compact two-door with problems at the feet of the backseat. (At least for me at least 5’10 “, it’s not really that bad. I can imagine someone actually occupying the rear bench with a rare pinch. This dares to say about the Toyota GR86 or Subaru BRZ. It is not.)

Photo: Adam Ismail

Design and interior

The new BMW, with no styling that you have to believe in Stockholm Syndrome, is more elegant than it really is. The old 2 had few chances, but was cleaned up cleanly, especially with the flare fenders and the well-placed intakes of the M2. But the new ones have triangular cheeks, wide noses, and unemphasized, shifted-back headlights that give it a grimacing pig in transformation into Batman or something.

In the profile, a long bulging hood parallel to the front surface of the front wheel gives the M240i a brick-like height, which does not actually mesh with the front wheel. Its very front is heavy and very angular. It’s not as uncomfortable as the M4, but I’m still working hard.

Rest assured that the worst thing about the new 2 is its appearance. It’s round because BMW once engaged in a drive that didn’t seem to be constantly angry, self-righteous, or biting, like a chipmunk at a bar looking for a fight. It was encouraging and disappointing. It’s a long time ago, but at least two souls aren’t.

Photo: Adam Ismail

In contrast to sheet metal, the interior is clearly more conservative. However, because everything is reasonably laid out, the material feels good and everything looks like it’s bolted in as expected. I like the temperature control and heated seats accessible from the good old buttons, and the BMW holding the iDrive dial for people who want to use it rather than poke the screen (you can still poke the screen) You can). Then I like touchpads so far and avoid people because of their infotainment control preferences.

That doesn’t mean that if you know where to find them, you won’t come across a reminder that you’re in one of the cheaper vimmers. The fake metallic pseudo-carbon woven finish that surrounds the shifter and cup holder / wireless charger door looks great until further examination, at which point the veneer is painfully clear.

Photo: Adam Ismail

In the vehicle I tested, I noticed a lot of blanks under the iDrive dial, given that the M240i is a more premium model. Also, generally speaking, I didn’t care about the pop colors of the dash trim here and there. I know it’s likely to be booked for the final M2 to match the electric green Audi RS3, but this Diet M Coupe deserves a little excitement in the cabin as well. increase.

verdict

But they’re all minor complaints, this is a great chassis, a top-of-the-line engine, and the perfect blend of touring comfort and backroad aggression that you would ideally want if this were your daily life. It is a wonderful car equipped with. It may be easy. So one thing that makes it more practical is whether it was a wagon, a hatch, or something. Like the real thing, it’s not what the 2 Grand Coupe is.

The hardcore set waits for the big gun, M2. Or they try to get a manual for the outgoing generation that I can understand much easier. However, the M240i is the perfect small BMW coupe for most people. Sure, that outward attitude has changed, but don’t let it fool you. It still has a golden heart.

Photo: Adam Ismail

Photo: Adam Ismail

Photo: Adam Ismail

Photo: Adam Ismail

Photo: Adam Ismail

