When the EU beats Google, it reminds us of its regulatory power





Franceshausen immediately reminded them if EU lawmakers were at risk of forgetting that their block could be a regulatory superpower. A former Facebook data engineer who testified to the European Parliament last week has become a whistleblower. “Digital Service Law [DSA] It is now before this parliament has the potential to become a global gold standard.It can inspire other countries including [the US] Pursuing new rules to protect our democracy. “

It wasn’t the only one last week showing what was at stake in the EU’s push to regulate Big Tech. Two days later, the European Commission won a legal victory over Google. The EU court upheld a € 2.4 billion fine imposed on tech giants for abusing market power in search by Brussels in favor of its own shopping comparison with rival websites. It’s exactly what is regulated by the proposed new Digital Markets Act. [DMA], Companion bill to DSA.

The antitrust ruling is “a big win for the EU competition authorities,” said Francesca Bria, chairman of the Italian National Innovation Fund and innovation advisor to the Commission. “Political, [competition] commissioner [Margrethe] Bestagger, and DMA, are empowered by this judgment. ”

This proves that Vestager’s policies can withstand court complaints. Vestagger’s fame was hit when it lost its high-profile subsidy proceedings on Apple’s tax incentives in Ireland, as antitrust proceedings are underway.

Bria supports the Commission’s mantra that “‘self-priority’ in the digital market is harmful and has provided information over the last decade of antitrust law in Brussels.” I am saying. The court will emphasize this idea and its legitimacy for the more restrictive rules regarding the Internet “gatekeeper” in the proposed DMA.

Regarding the Haugen hearing, Christel Schaldemose, MEP and DSA negotiator for the center-left group of the European Parliament, said: [testify] Will ease the discussion [in Parliament].. But when I try to negotiate. .. .. It’s hard to see it reflected in the consent of parliamentarians. ”

The divisions between party groups include whether targeted advertising should be restricted and how to reform the exemption of liability. Still, “progress is being seen. We are moving in the right direction,” says Schaldemose.

There are also compromises between member countries. One issue was whether digital services should be regulated by the “country of origin” in which the service provider is based. Some states are hosting EU operations for global tech companies (Ireland is often mentioned), but are concerned that they cannot or are not willing to explain them. Similar concerns are heard in Congress. “We can’t repeat what happened at the GDPR,” Schaldemose said, noting that the EU privacy regulations have been delayed for Dublin-based US tech giants.

Ambassadors of Member States have agreed to a DMA compromise and will soon reach the DSA compromise. In this case, the Commission has direct enforcement rights over the largest technology companies. By the end of the year, both the council (on behalf of the government) and the parliament would have adopted their preferred version and set the stage for inter-agency consultations.

There is no time to lose, says Bria. “After 20 years of big tech domination, emergencies have intensified competition and the industry is moving very fast.” But she says the current draft is not enough to limit market power. I am worried that there is no such thing. For example, “DMA that does not integrate merger management to deal with killer acquisitions [absorbing rivals that pose a competitive threat] It loses its effect. ”

Schaldemose points out that public opinion is very supportive of holding Big Tech accountable for harm online. How is the problem — and the answer will reverberate across Europe. The U.S. government has reportedly warned EU authorities of data sharing rules that undermine the dominant position of tech companies.

“This is the time for EU policy makers to take true leadership,” says Bria. Whether they do so will shape the digital world for decades.

