Why FinTech Can’t Create Opportunities for Women





Stripe, an online payment processor, is one example of a thriving company in the early fintech industry. FinTech aims to promote the development of new businesses by people and communities that have been locked out of the traditional financial system by combining financial services with cutting-edge technology.

But new industries are terribly lacking in creating opportunities for women.

Companies founded solely by women attract 1% of FinTech venture funding, according to a study by global research and analytics firm findexable. The study is part of FinTech Diversity Radar, the first global big data initiative to track FinTech diversity.

A survey of 1,032 private fintech companies found that 5.6% of CEOs were female and less than 4% of CEOs or technology officers were female.

Executive-level technology and financial services are dominated by men, said Susanne Hanestad, who holds an MBA in the northeast and chairs diversity radar. Therefore, when combined, it is not surprising that FinTech is dominated by men.

In a recent conversation with News @ Northeastern, Norwegian Hannestad, including Chief Executive Officer of Fintech Mundi, a global supporter of FinTech startups, talks about her discoveries and expectations for improved diversity over the next decade. bottom. Her comments have been edited for brevity and clarity.

We have set a goal that 30% of FinTech founders will be female by 2030. How does this happen?

Investing is the absolute key. To grow and grow your business, you need to invest in advance, which is another area where it is dominated by men.

for us [at Fintech Diversity Radar] Is to collect and inspire data [entrepreneurship], Hold the scorecard and communicate. And, of course, all kinds of stakeholders need to be part of it. Governments, especially women, that enact legislation and stimulate investment.

In Scandinavian countries, there are stimuli such as technology, innovation and entrepreneurship. They can also add some to inspire female founders, especially tech companies with fintech.

Banks also need to be aware of which fintech they support if they have a female team or female founder. Perhaps that’s what makes you reach out and buy. [financial services] What they are producing.

The industry’s promise was to break down the financial, technology and entrepreneurial barriers that traditionally excluded women. What did you learn about the woman who emerged as a FinTech leader?

We have put a great deal of emphasis on role models such as female founders, female board members, and female executives. We want to find good role models to inspire, emphasize and congratulate these founders.

All of these founders we interviewed and analyzed have been successful. [attitude] And they want to succeed. So, in that respect, it’s no different from the male founder. They know how to hire, know how to build a product, and know how to get to the market. Starting a company is a tough job, so I will return to the type of courageous and relentless work.

Why is diversity important for FinTech development?

The data prove that if you have a female between executives and the board, you have a much more sustainable business. The return on investment will be higher and the profits and losses will be higher. In conclusion, more money.

In Africa, 7.4% of FinTech founders are female, while in North America 4.8% are female. What is the reason for the disparity?

In Africa, they are more practical. I think they are more free in the sense that they don’t see barriers. They just start a business and move on.

Tech has a very male dominance in the US and Europe, which is also reflected on the FinTech side.So I think it also applies to British, European, and American cultures.

What were the unexpected discoveries in your research?

Although male-dominated in the Middle East, oil is changing its mindset as oil does not last for years and society as a whole is looking for other means. Technology, especially FinTech, has a lot of activity in the Middle East, with a significant number of women positive.Not so many, but I still think it’s very encouraging in such a situation [region]Women are stepping up to FinTech because men dominate when it comes to business.

