Alamo Sparkcell Drives Innovation Throughout the Air Force> 59th Medical Wing> Article Exhibit





Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas-

Throughout the Air Force, a team called Sparkcell acts as a hub for innovation. The 59th Training Group, Alamo Spark Cell, is a collaborative team focused on improving training in medical education and training campuses.

“Our SparkCell team works with the entire campus here and also with Air Force medical modeling and simulation training at Randolph,” Tech said. Sgt. Daniel Hauversburk, 382nd Training Squadron Biomedical Equipment Engineer Course Instructor. “We have everyone on campus who can brainstorm ideas. Ask yourself how you can innovate and accelerate your training.”

Even during the pandemic, these innovators implemented new ideas to help improve the education of their students.

“We have achieved creating an environment for supplemental training AIDS in the student dormitory,” said Hauversburk. “We are committed to providing high-speed internet that enables students to use virtual reality and augmented reality tools. This will allow students outside the classroom environment to receive hands-on training. “

However, innovation goes beyond the training environment. Alamo Spark Cell is consistently working to simplify time-consuming tasks. This was highlighted when Alamo Sparkcell won the “Best Team Robot” in the 2021 Robot 4 Every Airman Competition.

“The Robot 4 Every Airman competition is a cyber challenge for the Air Force and the Space Force as a whole,” says Hauversburk. “We identify processes that can be automated, saving time and energy for aviation personnel and parents to focus on their actual work. For competitions, we create weekly activity reporting robots. Our WAR bot collects data from various simplified Excel sheets filled out by Airmen and creates PowerPoint in a fraction of the previous time. “

After the WAR bot won the “Best Team Robot”, the Alamo Spark Cell expanded it throughout the Air Force.

“WARbots have been briefed and demonstrated at countless locations as part of an effort to push more units to learn how process-automated robots can help the Air Force,” Hauversburk said. Says. “We have been contacted by various organizations to introduce the Air Force Center of Excellence for process automation. They train and provide all resources.”

Alamo Spark Cell also focuses on printing 3D models for machine learning and training, and recently proposed the Functional Academic Skills Test project, Hauversburk said.

“The Functional Academic Skills Test allows students with private sector accreditation to accelerate their training,” explains Hauversburk. “Some programs save up to 12 months of training time, which means a significant cost savings of $ 450 a day for each student.”

Airline crews and parents can join Spark Cells to bring innovative ideas to concrete reality.

“If someone is passionate about innovation, they can reach out to us or their local spark cell,” Hauversburk said. “We all want to work together to leverage each other’s skills to carry out Air Force projects.”

For more information on pursuing innovation, contacting Spark Cells, and using the Squadron Innovation Funds, visit the Air Force Innovation Hub at https://www.afwerx.af.mil/index.html.

You can also find other resources at https://digitalu.af.mil/. Digital University offers Airmen free enrollment in over 12,000 courses.

