Japanese toaster company makes the most unique Android phone of the year





Enlarge / Balmuda Phone. Designed to hold.

Balmuda

It’s not every day to see the launch of smartphones that look really new and different, but say hello to Balmuda Phone. This is a unique and compact little Android phone by a Japanese luxury toaster maker, completely away from the left fielder. You can’t make this.

Usually, all these “random companies made smartphones” stories are the same, and you need to call the turnkey smartphone maker to make a generic phone. These turnkey smartphone controls have brought great products like KFC phones and Pepsi P1, but that’s not what Balmuda is doing here. The company created the phone because it has a new idea for the phone that focuses on a compact, rounded design rather than the giant slab rectangle that dominates the design of smartphones. This is a phone designed by human hands, not the rectangular components that make up the phone.

Quoting the website (in Google Translate), the company states: “The Balmuda Phone is designed to fit your hand naturally. To achieve this, not only is the back curved, but the shape when viewed from the front is actually gentle on the display. Wrapped in curves, which means the Balmuda phone is the only smartphone that doesn’t have straight lines in its proportions. “

Magnification / Balmuda Phone is small and has no straight lines.

Balmuda

Designed to be held, it means that the Balmuda Phone is one of the rarest compact smartphones in the world. It has a 4.9-inch, 19201080 display and a body width of 69mm. Small phones don’t have much space for batteries, and the 2500mAh battery on the spec sheet isn’t optimistic about us. The phone is also quite thick at 13.7mm, but the entire back of the phone is curved, almost at the top and bottom points, so you should be able to easily slide it into your pocket.

Advertising phones feel like a love letter to very loud little phone lovers online. But when businesses responded to smaller phone demands, they didn’t show up. The iPhone “mini” line has always been the worst-selling iPhone model, and there are rumors that the iPhone 14 will die with the launch. Consumers are buying big phones, with only 10 devices with displays smaller than 6 inches. Percentage of the market, according to Counterpoint Research. Enlarge / back. This is the fingerprint reader / power button in the upper left corner.

Balmuda

It seems that the main speaker of the mobile phone is on the back, right next to the camera and LED flash. On the left side of the camera is another round object, the combo power button / fingerprint reader. This is about the same size as a camera lens. It’s hard to see in the photo, but in the back photo there is also a volume locker just to the right of the camera.

Everything on this phone looks like the work of aftermarket parts, such as a display with very rounded corners and a drilling camera on the right side of the display. The difference is expensive, and the Balmuda Phone works for 104,800, or about $ 915. At that price, you’ll get a mid-range Snapdragon 765 SoC, an unspecified amount of RAM and storage, and a 2500mAh battery. I also don’t know if the 4.9-inch 1080p display is an LCD or an OLED. There is a USB-C port at the bottom. The phone probably supports wireless charging and is IPx4 water resistant, so it can withstand splashes.

Ad Enlargement / Good view of USB port and volume locker.

Blumda

The smartphone comes with Android 11 and Google Play and has an interesting home screen interface. The first home screen panel is a collection of regular icons and widgets that you can swipe horizontally to see built-in apps such as calendars, clocks, and phones.

Balmuda’s main product is called “Balmuda The Toaster”, a $ 300 toaster oven built on the idea of ​​steaming the toaster process. If you pour a small cup of water on top of the unit, the steam air will cook the outside of the toast faster. Balmuda says this traps the natural moisture in the bread and enhances the aroma and flavor of the toast. After expanding the product line to include an electric kettle and LED lantern, was the Android phone, uh, an obvious expansion to the product line? The Balmuda Phone will probably never leave Japan, but Balmuda sells its products only in the United States.

This phone will go on sale in Japan on November 17th.

Enlarge / Of course, before we go, we want to know what a $ 300 Japanese toaster looks like. It is like this. You pour water on!

Balmuda

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2021/11/meet-this-unique-compact-android-phone-from-a-japanese-toaster-company/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos