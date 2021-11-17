Where can I get PS5, Xbox and Nintendo Switch in Tampa Bay on Black Friday?





Tampa, Florida (WFLA) – The lack of supply chains and technology associated with new gaming systems has been a headache for those starting shopping this holiday season prior to Black Friday and the Christmas season.

Many of the “new” systems have been on the market for over a year, but the coronavirus pandemic has made it very difficult for gamers and their families to get them.

Whether you’re looking for your own PlayStation 5 or a Nintendo Switch for your family and friends, it’s hard to win deals from major retailers this year.

How to shop confidently when your supply chain is scarce

8 On Your Side has compiled a list of new gaming systems that your loved ones may be looking for during this holiday season, as well as the status of online orders from various websites.

* Please note that this list is based on the standard price of the new system, which does not include the bundle. This list will be updated before Black Friday and during the holiday season. Click the link to the website listed for your particular console for the latest pricing and information.

PlayStation 5 was released in November 2020 and has a system that can use physical game discs or a cheap system that can digitally download video games, and the cost of the system itself is about $ 100 cheaper.

Amazon: PS5 is currently not available via Amazon. The website says, “I don’t know when this product will be back in stock or if it will be back in stock.”

Wal-Mart: Wal-Mart does not currently have PS5 systems in stock online.

Best Buy: The system is also sold out on Busy Buy, but the site states that “we are working to increase inventory.” In that case, Best Buy will offer $ 27.78 per month for the system’s 18-month funding, in addition to the prepaid price of $ 499.

GameStop: The PS5 system, which sells for $ 459.99 at GameStop, is sold out, as is the edition of the system that only allows digital downloads of video games for $ 359.99. Online, GameStop offers up to $ 250 to allow gamers to submit and upgrade their PlayStation 4 system when inventory becomes available.

Target: The system is also sold out online at Target. You can’t even click on both versions of the system, and the website says, “Once inventory is available, the console will be available.”

eBay: If you’re looking for luxury, the cheapest “buy now” price for PlayStation 5 on eBay is around $ 979.99 for versions that require video gaming discs.

Microsoft’s latest large game console was released in November 2020 alongside Sony’s competitors.

Amazon: Online retail giants sell the latest Xbox in all-digital format for $ 478, but as of November 16, only 11 are still online.

Wal-Mart: Wal-Mart currently has a stock of new Xbox Series X systems, available in a variety of formats for around $ 950. The retailer also offers the new or older Xbox Series S console, the Xbox All Access, and the 24-month Xbox GamePass Ultimate, which starts at $ 25 for 24 months.

Best Buy: The 1 terabyte version of the Xbox Series X is currently sold out at Best Buy, with an initial price of $ 500. Other package transactions on this version of Xbox are sold out online, and when you use your 8 On Your Side address, you’ll see “Not available nearby.”

GameStop: Currently, both Xbox Series X and Series S Digital Edition are sold out via GameStop.

Target: The Xbox Series X is currently out of stock at Target, but the Xbox Series S is $ 300 through retailers and requires a digital download.

eBay: Through eBay, the Xbox Series X sells for about $ 500 under a variety of conditions, so be sure to check the list.

Nintendo’s latest console was released in 2017, but since then various iterations of the system have been released, and many people struggled to order one during the coronavirus pandemic. I am. The latest version is called the OLED model, but you can also buy the previous Nintendo Switch and the handheld system “Nintendo Switch Light”.

Amazon: The OLED Nintendo Switch system itself is currently sold out on Amazon.com, but bundles of accessories and video games are available, including a new Animal Crossing: New Horizons system for $ 439.

Walmart: You can buy an OLED Switch for $ 509, or $ 48 a month. Many other editions of Switch, as well as bundles of video games for the system are available.

Best Buy: The latest products in the Nintendo Console family are currently sold out online at Best Buy.

GameStop: Nintendo Switch OLED is currently out of stock on the GameStop website.

Target: Nintendo Switch Lite and “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” special edition system are available for purchase. Nintendo Switch OLED models are not currently listed online.

eBay: The list of eBay available on Nintendo Switch OLED models starts at a minimum of $ 436 or is the best offer.

Amazon: The new virtual reality headset is in stock for $ 300 via Amazon. More advanced headsets with more storage will work for $ 400.

Walmart: Both versions of the headset are in stock at Walmart.com for $ 299 with 128GB of storage and 256GB for $ 399.

Best Buy: Best Buy offers both versions of headsets at standard prices.

Target: Target has a virtual reality inventory available for both pickup, same-day delivery, and delivery.

eBay: Oculus Quest 2 is also available at standard price via eBay.

Have you been able to win new gaming system deals for yourself or your family during this holiday season? Did we miss something? Please email us at [email protected] or [email protected]

