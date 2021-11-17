Aqua Cultured Foods and Migros work together to drive the development of seafood alternatives





AquaCultured Foods, a food technology starter, today announced that it has signed a proof of concept (PoC) with Migros, Switzerland’s largest retailer, to drive the development of realistic taste and texture seafood alternatives.

This collaboration will include assessing Swiss consumer acceptance of Aquas fermented seafood alternatives and exploring new business opportunities in Switzerland.

Aqua uses microbial fermentation to grow protein and uses its new fermentation technology to develop the world’s first all-muscle-cut sushi-quality tuna and whitefish fillet, shrimp and squid alternatives.

Europeans in EU member states consume 27 kg (about 60 pounds) of seafood per person, and imports far exceed domestic supply. Almost a quarter of the world’s catch is imported into Europe, which accounts for less than 10 percent of the world’s population.

We are grateful that the global demand for seafood exceeds the capacity of the ocean and Migros wants to be part of the solution. Brittany Chibe, Aqua’s Chief Growth Officer, said. Our interest in alternative seafood comes from Europe, North America, and Asia as the climate crisis worsens and the population grows, the need for more sustainable proteins increases.

Aqua Cultured Foods has unveiled several exciting technologies and products that Migros believes can revolutionize the seafood category across the food industry (Migros contact). The Swiss market welcomes food technology and is ready to introduce the future of alternative proteins to the region.

Aqua has been accepted by Kickstart 2021, a Swiss startup incubator for advanced innovation. Over the last six years, Kickstart has supported more than 200 startups, promoted more than 200 transactions in more than 40 countries, raised over US $ 1.6 billion in investment and worked with European partners such as Migros and Coop. rice field.

Participants in Kickstart 2021 are addressing some of the most pressing issues of our time. Such collaborations between Migros and Aqua Cultured Foods are evidence that meaningful commercial partnerships can generate social benefits, says Katka Letzing, co-founder and CEO of Kickstart Innovation. Large companies are increasingly interested in working with and developing together with fast-growing start-ups in Switzerland.

The Aquas fermentation method can be sold as non-GMO without the use of animal input, genetic modification, or modification. Each serving contains 18-20 grams of protein, 10-12 grams of fiber, and is free of sodium, saturated fats or cholesterol, and omega-3s. These nutritional values ​​are similar to cod, containing 18 grams of protein, 0.7 grams of fat, nearly 43 mg of cholesterol, 54 mg of sodium, and no fiber.

Aqua is currently expanding production and building infrastructure to release commercial products with strategic partners in 2022.

About migros

One of the largest retailers in the world, Migros is Switzerland’s largest retailer, largest grocery chain and largest employer. Migros is organized as a co-operative and has approximately 2 million Swiss members / shoppers / owners. It owns 90 subsidiaries that produce staple foods for sale in stores. Services such as mobile telecom, banking, travel, gas stations, convenience stores, bookstores, furniture stores, gardens, hardware stores, etc. Educational and cultural opportunities such as language schools. For more information, please visit https://www.migros.ch.

About kick start

Kickstart is one of Europe’s largest zero-equity, multi-corporate ecosystem innovation platforms running scale-up programs for fast-growing start-ups aimed at accelerating deep technology innovation in Switzerland. Science and engineering-led technology has the potential to solve humanity’s greatest challenges. They need an unprecedented collaboration between an established organization and the most daring entrepreneurs out there. Kickstart bridges and connects startups, businesses, cities, foundations, universities and many other organizations. Each year, Kickstart invites up to 100 entrepreneurs to Switzerland to collaborate with key players for proof-of-concepts, pilot projects and other innovation partnerships. In addition, through an in-house venture program, Kickstart helps established organizations accelerate internal innovation.

About Aqua Cultured Foods Aqua Cultured Foods is an innovative food technology start-up that develops the world’s first all-muscle cut seafood alternatives created by microbial fermentation. The new technology uses only a small portion of the resources required for traditional aquaculture to create a sustainable and complete source of protein. Aqua Cultured Foods is a unique position in the fast-growing alternative seafood market and fermentation industry as an R & D company focused on product commercialization. The company’s mission is to mitigate global challenges such as overfishing, climate change and global population growth, and to provide delicious, nutritious foods. For more information, please visit https://www.aquaculturedfoods.com.

