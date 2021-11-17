Shashuas AI21 Labs announces tools to speed up document reading by 75%





Amnon Shashua’s AI21 Labs wants to help you read information faster. The company announced “Wordtune Read” on Monday. This is an artificial intelligence-based reading companion designed to summarize documents and help readers get information 75% faster.

“The knowledge gained from reading is powerful, but most of us don’t have the time to consume all the information we need,” said Yoav Shoham, co-founder and co-CEO of AI21 Labs. “Since the invention of the Gutenberg press, the basic way we read has changed little. We wanted to challenge this through innovation.”

Wordtune Read uses AI and machine learning to understand large amounts of written text and instantly summarize important information to help users quickly reach the point of long documents. Users simply upload the PDF or copy and paste the text link they want to read into the tool.

“By using Wordtune Read, we went beyond extracting key sentences to abstraction to create a true thinking companion,” continues Shoham. “Unlike other reading assistants who pull out important sentences, we have built a tool that can summarize texts. This is a much more complex feature than paraphrasing sentences because it requires a deeper understanding of the broader context. As such, this tool helps people shorten long stories quickly and accurately. ”

Screenshot of Wordtune Read interface. (Credit: Screenshot) According to a new survey conducted in the UK, employees and students read about an hour (56 minutes) a day for work-related purposes, including articles and reports. More than one-third (37%) admit that they suffer from work-related “reading fatigue”, and about one in ten (9%) say they no longer enjoy reading because of this. increase. Wordtune Read addresses this issue, saving workers and students about 42 minutes a day, the company said.

AI21 Labs is working to explore new uses for language and text technologies. In August, the company released the world’s largest and most sophisticated language model, the Jurassic-1 Jumbo. It can be used in text-based AI applications to read and understand text and learn to generate new text that describes in multiple languages.

The launch of Wordtune Read follows the success of Wordtune, the first AI-based writing companion to understand context and meaning.

Shashua, the founder of AI21, is also the entrepreneur of mobileye, an autonomous driving company, and was acquired in 2017 for $ 15.3 billion. This is the largest acquisition of an Israeli company in history. OrCam is developing devices to help the visually impaired. First Digital Bank plans to open Israel’s first new bank online for the first time in 43 years by the end of this year.

