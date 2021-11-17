Xbox boss confirmed that Elder Scrolls VI will not appear on PlayStation 5





The following Elder Scrolls will be exclusive to Xbox.

Bethesda Game Studio

The Elder Scrolls VI is one of the most anticipated titles in Bethesda Game Studios. Unfortunately, it will not be available on the PlayStation platform.

Xbox boss Phil Spencer confirmed in an interview with GQ on Monday the exclusive rights to the Xbox and PC for the next Elder Scrolls game. This will be the second major Bethesda game to appear exclusively on Microsoft’s platform after the gaming company was acquired by a tech giant for $ 7.5 billion last year. The first was Starfield, a science fiction game scheduled to be released in 2022.

“It’s not about punishing other platforms, as we basically believe that all platforms can continue to grow,” Spencer told GQ. “But in order to take advantage of the Xbox, we want to be able to bring in the full package of what we have. That’s true when we think of The Elder Scrolls VI. This is true when thinking about any of us. Franchise. “

Even though Microsoft owns Bethesda, I was asked when the exclusivity would start. Released for the PlayStation and Xbox platforms in September, Deathloop seems to be the last Bethesda-owned game to be seen by non-Microsoft companies. Owned platform.

Spencer had no answer as to when the Elder Scrolls VI would be released. On Monday, he was part of the Xbox 20th Anniversary Live Stream. The big announcement there was the early release of Halo Infinite Multiplayer.

