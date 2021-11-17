Pinterest has launched its own in-house incubator for new projects, Two Twenty – TechCrunch





Pinterest today announced a new initiative designed to help the company accelerate its pace of innovation. The company introduces an in-house product team called Two Twenty, named after Pinterest’s first office address. The team consists of engineers, designers, and other product experts to explore, prototype, and test new features and ideas before identifying those that are in the spotlight. Successful products are handed over to other teams within the company and scaled up.

The team has already participated in some of Pinterest’s latest launches, the company said. The first survey was a livestreamed creator event. Since then, it has included features such as replaying live streams and support for shopping product recommendations. These will be part of Pinterest’s recently announced product, Pinterest TV, an app’s live shopping feature aimed at competing with Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and other dedicated livestream shopping platform rivals. I did.

The Pinterest TV lineup includes a number of “shows” by creators where fans can interact and ask questions while attending live shopping events. We also provide creators with a virtual studio. Pinterest says it’s also an idea that came from Two Twenty’s work.

The idea of ​​creating an in-house team dedicated to new project ideas is about Pinterest trying to transform itself into the modern age of online social with a focus on formats such as video and livestreaming in a mature creator economy. I was born when I was there.

From that perspective, the launch of Pinterest TV represents a major turning point from Pinterest’s original idea of ​​online image pinboarding, where users explore and discover new ideas. Pinterest aims to attract more young demographics grown on social apps such as Instagram and TikTok with video and live shopping. Video and live content are central to the experience here. If this shift fails, it may be on its way as a top social platform. (In fact, exit negotiations may have already taken place. There was a recent report that Pinterest and PayPal were discussing the deal, but PayPal said it wasn’t making an acquisition at this time.)

Pinterest explained that the new incubation team will submit ideas from an online submission portal called “Idea Factory” and a company-wide “Makeathons”. The team then experimented with ideas and prototypes to see if they could gain traction. At any given time, one or two projects are underway, some of which are daylight and some are withdrawn if unsuccessful. This is like a way startups experiment.

Initially, the team includes product lead David Temple, who leads the creators’ products. Early engineer Ryan Probasco. Formerly CBS content leader Meredith Arthur. Albert Pereta joined Pinterest with the acquisition of Iceberg in 2014. others. Currently, a total of 15 people are working full-time on the team and are actively recruiting new members.

Other large tech companies have also formalized their efforts to drive innovation through dedicated teams.

For example, Facebook launched the NPE Team in 2019 to test new ideas and features to see how users react. But over the years, nothing has extended to become its own new Facebook (now Meta) brand, instead informing other Facebook and Instagram feature developments. Meanwhile, Google allowed entrepreneurial employees to experiment inside Area120’s in-house incubator. By comparison, the group has launched many successful products that have emerged in other areas of Google’s business, such as search, shopping, commerce, and the cloud. The team is now looking at it under new leadership and has recently reorganized in pairs with other long-term focused innovations such as the holographic video conference project known as Project Starline. I was promoted in.

“At Two Twenty, we prioritize a collaborative approach and accelerate ideas from employees across the company,” Temple said in a statement. “We were able to use the resources of an established brand to explore and invest in new solutions that help people find inspiration to live the lives they love,” he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2021/11/16/pinterest-launches-twotwenty-its-own-in-house-incubator-for-new-projects/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos