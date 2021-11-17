Google Maps grocery collection function expanded to 2,000 stores in the United States





Google is offering a number of updates to the map today this holiday season. This makes it convenient to move the app when shopping for gifts and groceries. Most of the new features are already announced or available in limited areas, such as the integration of grocery shopping at some Fred Meyer stores in Oregon. Now, after that pilot test, Pickup with Google Maps will be available in over 2,000 stores in the United States from Kroger Family organizations such as Kroger, Fry’s, Ralphs and Marianos.

This means that when you shop at a participating outlet website, you can track your order status on a map and share your ETA with the store to let them know you’ve arrived. According to Google, people who use pickups on the map “usually wait less than five minutes for groceries.”

The company is also adding area busyness to the map. This is similar to the existing charts that appear in Google search results for restaurants, businesses, and popular attractions. It’s also reminiscent of features released earlier this year. This allows map users to see real-time congestion on a particular train or bus. Area Busyness allows you to see how many people are in a particular neighborhood and the individual “restaurants, shops, recreational locations (museums, etc.)” within them. It will be available globally on Android and iOS.

A composite of four phone screenshots showing four steps on how the new pickup using Google Maps works.

In the United States, Google wants to help budget-conscious diners focus on restaurant search results by offering price ranges based on posts from other Maps users. It shows the normal cost of meals at each facility, for example $ 10 to $ 20, and the number of people based on the quote. The number of people who sent the price range using details, as well as the number of reviewers who rated the item as 1, 2, 3, 4, or 5 stars on most shopping sites. You can also check.

You can add your own feedback on the amount paid at each location. Google also makes it easy to add information to your reviews, such as outdoor seating, curbside pickups, and whether you have shipping options.

Finally, the company will be on Android and iOS at all airports, malls and transit stations around the world.[ディレクトリ]Introduce tabs. Previously, this was selectively available in the details section of a particular mall or business. According to Google, “when this data becomes available”, you can get more information about the types of stores in the building, such as parking lots, airline lounges, toy stores, clothing stores, and stores in each category. It also shows business hours, store ratings, and the floor on which they are located.

