How 5G Enhances Healthcare and Medical Technology Innovation – MobileSyrup





When you think of 5G, most people automatically think of smartphones, but there is a new evolution in 5G offered through wearable computing. Healthcare promises to be one of the largest industries affected by this next-generation mobile network. After all, 5G promises to revolutionize medical technology and have a fundamental impact on patient care by enabling real-time communication with doctors and medical professionals anywhere in the country. increase.

The COVID-19 pandemic indicates that the existing healthcare system may be vulnerable. Medical resources, especially doctors’ time, are limited. Coupled with restrictions on face-to-face bookings, there has been a major shift to remote medical care with virtual medical care. Virtual healthcare is currently available, but it is also an area where 5G can be supercharged.

When thinking about 5G, Brandon Walker, director of the IoT TELUS Strategy Program, will provide Canadians with faster and more secure connections for virtual care visits with clinicians, enabling remote patient monitoring and more. Talking about.

Faster and shorter wait times make virtual appointments more seamless, improve video quality, and reduce delays between participants. In addition, virtual care and 5G help overcome another limiting factor in health care, geography, by reducing the importance of proximity to healthcare facilities. When it comes to remote patient monitoring, 5G helps enhance real-time analytics to track patient health and well-being metrics.

Virtual care includes not only video consultation and examination, but also surgery using smart glasses and other innovations. For example, the one developed by Hippo Technologies uses a hands-free wearable computer and camera to relay what the wearer is seeing, with all remote observers and real-time supported by the highest compliance standards. Allows communication with.

The Hippos Virtual Care Headset provides the experience of being a remote observer. This is different from the traditional telemedicine solutions that exist today, says Dr. Pat Quinlan, CEO and co-founder of Hippo Technologies. He compared smart glasses to other solutions such as using tablets and screens for video, and pointed out that mobile phones and tablets do not provide the first-person view that clinicians need.

With proper use of virtual care, Quinlan added that past restrictions on geography, timing and training have been significantly lifted. As new technologies and tools emerge, people will discover new ways to use them and better understand their benefits in health.

Expanding healthcare to more locations with 5G

5G helps connect rural or remote communities that can be difficult to connect with fibers. Coupled with the low latency provided by 5G networks, local communities will benefit from near real-time virtual care, just as local classrooms will benefit from real-time virtual education.

People who do not live near medical facilities can make virtual appointments with specialists who may not have been previously available for geographical reasons. Similarly, the Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) is a team of experts who can wear one of the hippo headsets to arrive at the scene, see what’s happening, and provide life-saving advice and guidance. You can connect with in real time.

Low latency 5G allows care professionals to leverage the knowledge and experience of different disciplines wherever they are.

According to Walker, Canada faces an aging population, increasing demand for systems and at the same time shrinking the pool of skilled workers available, which is a crucial challenge. When it comes to healthcare, I think it’s actually the right time for 5G.

Connect hospitals to improve care

Walker pointed to connected hospitals as another example of how 5G can help with medical care.

Walker explained that there are all kinds of connected hospitals that may or may not be connected today.

I think what was really about to move forward with Connected Hospital was the desire to deliver real-time location systems and services. [to] Leverage data from people, places, and things to more efficiently coordinate your workflow.

Quinlan reflected emotions and noted that virtual care was introduced and you are in control of people [in] Change behavior in real time, more often, more appropriately, and at the same time in collaboration with individuals, changing the course of illness and the risk of illness.

Walker said that leveraging 5G to power hospital connectivity technology leverages the carrier network’s licensed spectrum, while Wi-Fi is a publicly available, unlicensed spectrum. He added that it contains important security elements to work.

Current technology works in today’s networks, but 5G offers more potential

It’s important to remember that 5G is still relatively new. According to Walker, there is no light switch that can be switched for 5G. What I find interesting is the interaction between the availability of spectral network investments from companies like TELUS and the innovations taking place in the technology sector that truly enable Canadians to 5G.

The Quinlans Hippo virtual care solution is a good example of the crossover point we are in now. Hippos smart glasses technology works with existing networks at speeds of 3G and 4G, for example. Part of the 5G journey is to see how companies like Hippo can push existing technologies further and create entirely new experiences for 5G.

I needed a pressure test [the technology] And make sure that the one we used is reliable, Quinlan said when explaining the first deployment of Hippos smart glasses technology. He elaborated on the first test of Hippo technology in Nigeria and pointed out that Hippo chose Nigeria because it was difficult to implement the technology in what Quinlan described as a low 3G environment.

After a successful first test in Nigeria, Kaba brought technology to other places, such as Barry University and Adtalem, for both education and clinical care. When asked about future expansion in Canada, Quinlan expressed excitement for the various projects Hippo is working on, but was unable to provide details due to an agreement with a partner company.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mobilesyrup.com/2021/11/16/5g-super-charge-healthcare-innovatio-medical-tech/

