CU Boulder Wins 2021 Innovation Award by APLU | Research & Innovation Office





The Association of Public and Land Licensed Universities (APLU) today named the University of Colorado Boulder a 2021 Innovation and Economic Prosperity (IEP) Winner. The IEP Innovation Awards recognize exemplary initiatives that spur innovation, entrepreneurship and technology-based economic development.

To be eligible for this award, institutions must first obtain APLU’s IEP designation. This recognizes the institution’s efforts to develop the region’s economy. CU Boulder received IEP designation in 2019 and set the stage for the Innovation Awards. Both distinctions represent important milestones in becoming a leading university of innovation.

Prime Minister Philip Distefano states that innovation is at the heart of our mission as a public research university and attracts individuals from all research disciplines of CU Boulder. We are proud of the collaborative nature of our researchers, staff and students that enables universities to contribute to the prosperity and economic competitiveness of our regions, states and nations. These awards confirm the important work being done here and give momentum to the future.

Honor is the collective quality, commitment and impact of the university’s innovation ecosystem, including the contributions of faculty, students, staff, and various innovation partners from federal laboratories and industries to community mentors and investors. It is a commendation.

CU Boulders Innovation Ecosystem

CU Boulder takes a multifaceted approach to regional economic development. This includes key efforts to develop location-based strategies of innovation and entrepreneurship development.

The University Innovation and Entrepreneurship Initiative provides hands-on experience for students, faculty, staff, community and industry partners. Opportunities include academic courses and collaborative curriculum workshops, mentorship experiences, New Venture Challengea Campus Venture Competition, Summer Startup Accelerator Program, Employment Information Sessions that connect students and startups, and physical maker space.

The New Venture Challenge (NVC) is the largest and longest-running venture program of its kind, ranked 13th in the nation, connecting campuses with the boulder community to develop promising entrepreneurial ideas. And are funding. Since 2009, more than 700 teams have joined NVC. NVC’s competing student and faculty ventures have been funded and acquired by corporate partners to reach sustainable revenue and substantial local employment.

CUBoulder’s Venture Partners, a university research and commercialization effort, can also help transform breakthroughs in research into commercial success. Last year, Venture Partners founded 20 new deep tech startups and completed over 60 license and option contracts. The total startup portfolio raised more than $ 2 billion over the same period, making a significant contribution to Colorado and the national economy.

The impact of research, creative work, innovation and commercialization from CU Boulder goes far beyond the classrooms and laboratories here on campus, said Terri Fiez, Vice President of Research and Innovation. The innovative contributions of our campus benefit local, state, and national economies in many ways, including the creation of businesses and technologies to solve the pressing challenges of society, and the development of the future workforce. Bring.

