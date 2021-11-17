Google ran out of Bose 700 inventory with Pixel 6 pre-orders in Europe, but not all are lost





Google has bundled the $ 99 Pixel Buds A series with pre-orders for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro in the US and Canada. This was good enough. In Europe, where the new Pixel is also available, the pre-order bundle was even more generous, including the € 400 worth of Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700. However, due to unprecedented demand and global supply issues, Google has found it unable to ship its flagship Bose headphones to all pre-ordered customers. That’s why we have devised another pre-order bundle that is in many ways better than the original offer.

The company has selected Pixel 6 pre-order customers and is informing them of a new bundle consisting of € 350 worth of Bose Quiet Comfort 45 and € 75 Google Store Voucher. Together, the value of the new pre-order bundle is € 425, up from € 400 for the Bose 700. The QuietComfort 45 doesn’t look as smooth as the Bose 700 and may sound slightly inferior, but it offers excellent noise cancellation and long battery life. Unlike the Bose 700, which just folds flat, it can be folded inward, making it easy to carry. A € 75 Google Store Credit can be used to purchase a 2nd Generation Pixel Stand each time it goes on sale.

If you pre-order your Pixel 6 or 6 Pro from a participating retailer in Europe such as Amazon or a mobile carrier such as Vodafone, you can claim a free pair of Bose headphones 14 days after you buy your phone and within 45 days from the date of your order. .. If you’ve already applied for an offer, but your headphones haven’t shipped yet, Google may contact you and offer you a new bundle. Perhaps all pre-ordered customers who haven’t requested an offer yet will get a new bundle by default. Customers of Pixel 6 in the United States should be satisfied with the Pixel Buds A series.

