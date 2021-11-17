Google Maps expands crowd tracking in time for the holiday season





Google has announced new features for its map service in time for the holidays. The company expands the busy features introduced in I / O 2021 for Christmas markets, trade fairs and squares.

Navigation within airports and malls is facilitated by the global expansion of navigation within these locations. In some cities across the United States, we have more information on the price range of certain restaurants and better information for quick pick-up at grocery stores.

The busyness feature works not only in squares, but also in museums and other popular sights. Android and iOS users will need to get app updates in the near future as they roll out in time for this holiday season around the world.

Navigation features are useful because they save you valuable time and a lot of stress. Most malls and airports already have stores listed in the app, so if you expand the app enough, you’ll be instructed to skip the wanderings and you may be drowned in Christmas ornaments and Mariah Carey’s music.

US users will be pleased to learn that the curbside delivery pickup options piloted in Portland are now expanding to more than 2,000 stores in 30 states. This includes stores such as Kroger, Fries, Ralphs and Marianos, as well as some Fred Meyer stores. Google claims that people using this feature wait less than five minutes for their groceries.

The situation is the same as meals-only Americans so far will get detailed pricing and additional information on whether there are options for outdoor meals, delivery, and curbside pickups at that location.

sauce

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gsmarena.com/google_maps_expands_busyness_brings_new_features_right_in_time_for_holiday_season-news-51860.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos