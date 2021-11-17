Porsche Debut Track Lady 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4RS, GT4RS Club Sport





The 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS (left) and the 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Club Sport (right) have increased output and price from the GT4718 Cayman.Porsche

When Porsche unveiled the 2022718 Cayman GT4 RS and the 2022718 Cayman GT4 RS Club Sport on Wednesday at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show, enthusiasts just got two new ambitious truck-ready cars.

The GT4 RS and GT4 RS Clubsport are at the top of the 718 lineup with impressive power and price tags that go far beyond the 6-digit mark that the 2021 718 Cayman GT4 simply tweaks.

2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS

The 718 Cayman GT4 RS enhances the existing 718 Cayman GT4 formula and delivers an edge without sacrificing road-going capabilities. The GT4 RS uses a naturally aspirated (non-turbo) horizontally opposed 6-cylinder engine powered by the 911 GT3 Cupcar to produce 493 hp and 331 lb-foot torque, 79 hp and 14 lb-foot more than the 718. Improves output. GT4.

The 718 GT4 RS uses an air intake mounted behind the rear side window to improve airflow and complement the Cayman Islands signature side intake on the rear quarter panel. A 7-speed dual clutch PDK transmission is standard equipment and stick shift is not provided. The paddle shifter gives the driver direct access to the gear as needed. Alternatively, you can use the shift lever on the center console.

Porsche uses lightweight materials such as carbon fiber reinforced plastic and lightweight glass to achieve a GT4 RS restraint weight of 3,227 pounds, 49 less than the GT4. Light and powerful, the GT4 RS can sprint from standstill to 60 mph in 3.2 seconds until it reaches a top speed of 196 mph.

The new fixed rear wing with swan neck is unique to the GT4 RS and is associated with the wing used in the 2022 911 GT3, adopted from the 911 RSR race car. GT4 RS is GT4 with wings and ground clearance of 30mm, front wheel well ventilation, underbody air management with rear diffuser, adjustable front diffuser and new front spoiler lip. Suspension enhancements also improve performance, and 20-inch wheels with centerlocks dress up all four corners of the GT4 RS.

The GT4 RS starts at $ 143,050, including a $ 1,350 shipping fee, and can be purchased from US dealers. Buyers can also purchase a dedicated Porsche Design Chronograph 718 Cayman GT4 RS Watch.

2023 Porsche 718 GT4 Club Sport

The GT4 RS Clubsport offers truck-ready vehicles from factories eligible for use in the SRO Racing Series around the world, pretending to be less practical. This is an official variant and means that the SRO Motorsports Group has approved the race with its support. Owners of GT4 RS Clubsport can compete with other privateers and even factory teams in the car, if they have the resources, skills, and demands.

Like the GT4 RS, Clubsport uses a horizontally opposed 6-cylinder engine supplied by the 911 GT3 Cup race car. It is tuned to produce 500 horsepower and 343 lb-foot torque. It also uses a 7-speed PDK dual clutch transmission. The maximum output is 8,300 rpm and the red line is 9,000 rpm.

Clubsport benefits from extensive aerodynamic improvements and well-tuned tuning. Importantly, the driver can adjust many aspects of the suspension to accommodate race conditions, such as ride height, camber, toe-in, and spring rate. The reinforced downforce has a 20 mm long gurney flap on the wing and two levels of adjustment.

The body of Clubsports uses a natural fiber composite material derived from flax. Composites are lightweight and a sustainable alternative to carbon fiber.

Additional enhancements to Clubsport via RS include a welded roll cage, adjustable Recaro racing seats, a 6-point harness, a fire extinguishing system, and a built-in air jack system with three jacks. .. In other words, Clubsport is ready for the race. Porsche has been offering the Cayman GT4 Club Sport model since 2016. The 718 Cayman GT4 Club Sport debuted in 2019, ending with 500 cars. The 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport will resume where the GT4 was interrupted.

In fact, the 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Club Sport will compete in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge and the SRO GT4 America and GT America series in 2022. GT4 RS Club Sports starts at $ 229,000 and will be sold through Porsche Motorsport North America in the United States.

