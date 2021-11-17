Cyberpunk 2077 has somehow been nominated for two Game Awards





Deathloop leads the slate of candidates for this year’s Game Awards, in categories that include the best game direction, the best story, the best performance, and, of course, the coveted Game of the Year trophies. We have won a total of 9 nominations. Other big candidates this year are Ratchet & Crank: Lift Apartments, 6 nominations, and 5 award-winning It Takes Two and Psychonauts 2, respectively.

In addition to Deathloop, 2021 Game of the Year candidates are Metroid Dread, Psycho Notes 2, Ratchet & Crank: Lift Apartments, and Resident Evil Village. It’s an interesting mix and there’s no obvious front runner: we highly rated Deathloop, It Takes Two, Psychonauts 2, and Resident Evil Village in the reviews (Metroid Dread, Ratchet, and Clank are console-only), None really stand out The Last of Us Part 2, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, God of War, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Overwatch, and The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt.

One of our favorites in 2021, the Early Access survival game Valheim, has not participated in GOTY, but has won several other awards. BestDebutIndie and BestMultiplayer.

A bigger surprise from the other side of the spectrum is that Cyberpunk 2077 has won two awards: Best Score and Music, and Best Role Playing. The nominations in the music category are understandable, but the best nominations in the gameplay category are noteworthy. Cyberpunk 2077 was in better shape on the PC than on the console at launch, but not so many. In 78% of reviews, they said they were suffering from “a relentless onslaught of bugs.” Therefore, people have to wait. Play it until it’s fixed-it’s still an ongoing effort.

Fan voting across all 30 categories is currently open at thegameawards.com. The show itself will take place on December 9th and will be livestreamed almost everywhere. A complete list of streaming platforms will be announced later, and a complete list of candidates is below.

Game of the Year

Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda) It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / EA) Metroid Dread (Mercury Steam / Nintendo) Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine / Xbox Game Studios) Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / SIE) Resident Evil Village (Capcom)

The best game direction

Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda) It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / EA) Returnal (Housemarque / SIE) Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine / Xbox Game Studios) Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / SIE)

Best continuation

Apex Legends (Respawn / EA) Call of Duty: Warzone (Infinity Ward / Raven / Activity) FINAL FANTASY XIV Online (SQUARE ENIX) Fortnite (Epic Games) Genshin Impact (MiHoYo)

The best indie

12 Minutes (Luis Antonio / Annapurna Interactive) Death Door (Acidnerb / Devolver Digital) Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab) Inscription (Daniel Marines Game / Devolver Digital) Loop Hero (Four Quarters / Devolver Digital)

Best debut indie

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab) Sable (Shedworks / Raw Fury) The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur / Annapurna) The Forgotten City (Modern Storyteller / Dear Villagers) Valheim (Iron Gate / Coffee Stain)

The best story

Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda) It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / EA) Life is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine / SQUARE ENIX) Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal / SQUARE ENIX) Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine / Xbox Game Studios) )

Best Art Award

Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda) Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab) Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine / Xbox Game Studios) Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / SIE) The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur / Annapurna)

Highest score and music

Cyberpunk 2077 (Marcin Przybylowicz, Piotr T. Adamczyk, composer) Deathloop (Tom Salta, composer) NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 (Keiichi Okabe, composer) Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Richard Jacques, composer) The Artful Escape (Johnny Galvatron & Josh Abraham, composer)

Best audio design

Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda) Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios) Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / SIE) Resident Evil Village (Capcom) Returnal (Housemarque / SIE)

Best performance

Erika Mori (Alex Chen), Life is Strange: True Colors Giancarlo Esposito (Anton Castillo), Far Cry 6 Jason E. Kelly (Coltvan), Deathloop Maggie Robertson (Lady Dimitrescu), Resident Evil (Biohazard Kaga) Juliana Break), Death Loop

High-impact game

Before Your Eyes (GoodbyeWorld Games / Skybound Games) Boyfriend Dungeon (Kitfox Games) Chicory (Greg Lobanow, Alexis dean-Jones, Lena Raine, Madeline Berger, A Shell in the Pit / Finji) Life is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine / Square Enix) No more home (Humble Grove, Hanary, Sel Davison, Adrian Lombard, Eli Rainsbury / Fellow Traveler)

Best community support

Apex Legends (Respawn / EA) Destiny 2 (Bungie) FINAL FANTASY XIV Online (SQUARE ENIX) Fortnite (Epic Games) No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

The best mobile game announced by Verizon

Fantasia (Mist Walker) Genshin Impact (MiHoYo) League of Legends: Wild Lift (Riot Games) MARVEL Future Revolution (Netmarble) Pokemon Unite (TiMi Studios / Pokemon Company)

Best VR / AR

Hitman 3 (IO Interactive) I Expect You To Die 2 (Schell Games) Lone Echo II (Ready at Dawn / Oculus Studios) Resident Evil 4 (Armature Studio / Capcom / Oculus Studios) Sniper Elite VR (Coatsink / Just Add Water / Rebellion) development)

Best action

Back 4 Blood (Turtle Rock / WB Games) Chivalry II (Torn Banner Studios / Tripwire Interactive) Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda) Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft Toronto / Ubisoft) Returnal (Housemarque / SIE)

Best Action / Adventure

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal / SQUARE ENIX) Metroid Dread (Mercury Steam / Nintendo) Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine / Xbox Game Studios) Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / SIE) Resident Evil Village (Capcom)

Best role playing

Cyber ​​Punk 2077 (CD Project Red) Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom) Scarlet Nexus (Bandai Namco) Shin Goddess Reborn V (Atlas / Sega) Tales of Arise (Bandai Namco)

The best fight

Demon Slayer-Kimetsu no Yaiba-Hinoka Micronicle (Cyber ​​Connect Two / Sega) Guilty Gear -Strive- (Arc System Works) Melty Blood: Type Lumina (French Bread / Delightworks) Nico Rodeon All-Star Battle (Ludo City / Fair Play Lab /) Game Mill)) Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown (Sega)

Best family

2 (Hazelight Studios / EA) Mario Party Superstars (NDcube / Nintendo) New Pokemon Snap (Bandai Namco / Pokemon Company / Nintendo) Super Mario 3D World + Bousers Fury (Nintendo) WarioWare: Get It Together! (Intelligent Systems / Nintendo)

Best sports / racing

F1 2021 (Codemasters / EA Sports) FIFA 22 (EA Vancouver / EA Sports) Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios) Hot Wheels Unleashed (Milestone) Riders Republic (Ubisoft Annecy / Ubisoft)

Best Sim / Strategy

Age of Empires IV (Relic Entertainment / Xbox Game Studios) Evil Genius 2: World Domination (Rebellion Developments) Humankind (Amplitude Studios / Sega) Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver) Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio / Xbox Game Studios)

Best multiplayer

Back 4 Blood (Turtle Rock / WB Games) It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / EA) Knockout City (Velan Studios / EA) Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom) New World (Amazon Games) Valheim (Iron Gate Studio / Coffee Stain)

The most expected most presented by Prime Gaming

Elden Ring (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco) God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica / SIE) Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games / SIE) The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios / Bethesda)

Accessibility innovation presented by Chevrolet

Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft Toronto / Ubisoft) Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios) Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal / SQUARE ENIX) Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / SIE) The Vale: Shadow of the Galaxy Crown (Creative Bytes Studios / Falling Squirrel)

Content Creator of the Year

DreamFuslieGaulesIbaiTheGrefg

The best esports game announced by Grubhub

Call of Duty (Activision) CS: GO (Valve) DOTA2 (Valve) League of Legends (Riot Games) Valorant (Riot Games)

Best esports athlete

Chris “Simp” LehrHeo “ShowMaker” Su Magomed “Collapse” KhalilovOleksandr “s1mple” KostylievTyson “TenZ” Ngo

Best esports team

Atlanta FaZe (COD) DWG KIA (LOL) Wanna Win (CS: GO) Sentinels (Valorant) Team Spirit (DOTA2)

The best sports coach

Airat “Silent” GazievAndrey “ENGH” SholokhovAndrii “B1ad3” HorodenskyiJames “Crowder” CrowderKim “kkOma” Jeong-gyun

The best sporting event

2021 League of Legends World Championship PGL Major Stockholm 2021PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020 International 2021 Valorant Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters

