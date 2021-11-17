Onyx Boox Max Lumi 2 Review





The Onyx Boox Max Lumi 2 is an oversized tablet that runs a custom version of Android 11 and sets the standard for large format E Ink computing devices. With a vast 13.3-inch screen, you can use your favorite applications to read, annotate, download, and upload documents. If you frequently manipulate and consume large format documents, even small devices will not work. In addition, if you’re curious about how the LCD flickers or refreshes, Max Lumi 2’s grayscale e-ink panel may be more fun to use. That said, it costs $ 879.99. If you don’t need a lot of screen space, the 10.3-inch Onyx Note Air 2 offers a huge $ 499.99 value and wins the Editor’s Choice Award for large-format e-readers.

Big but thin

Max Lumi 2 looks and feels much like the previous Max Lumi. Despite the large 12.2 x 9.0 inch (HW) frame, the tablet is extremely slim at 0.3 inches and weighs only 20 ounces. Onyx uses a lightweight black plastic material to make it easier to hold the tablet in one hand, but it’s still too big to balance effectively in that position. In contrast, the 14-ounce Note Air 2 features a metal frame that feels like a more durable build.

The tablet is super slim

The physical home and back buttons are under the bezel, and there’s one USB-C port at the bottom. The tablet does not have a headphone jack, but it does have a built-in speaker and microphone. It also supports Bluetooth 5.0, so you can connect a pair of wireless headphones or earphones.

The screen unit is the same as the previous Max Lumi, which is a 2,200 x 1,650, 207ppi (pixels / inch) E Ink Carta HD display. EInk’s new technology, the Carta 1250, offers faster page turning speeds, but that technology hasn’t yet appeared on any 13.3 inch device in the United States. The screen isn’t as sharp as the screen of a small e-reader, but its huge size more than compensates for the reduced density. You get more space to take words, lines, and notes than on a 10.3-inch device. Like the Note Air 2, the Max Lumi 2 allows you to individually adjust the blue and yellow front lights to your liking.

The comic is grayscale, but looks big and bold

The Max Lumi 2 is a step back from the original in that it doesn’t have an HDMI port and can’t be used as a secondary monitor. Third-party Spacedesk apps provide a workaround, but in my experience, using third-party monitoring apps on Onyx tablets tends to cause a lot of delay. In any case, Onyx is probably trying to direct users of the E Ink monitor to its own monitor, Mira.

Like Note Air 2, Max Lumi 2 includes Onyx’s $ 45.99 active stylus. Note Unlike Air 2, it cannot be attached to a tablet. The stylus is raised to improve grip and is flat on one side, but without buttons or eraser.

Midrange power

The Max Lumi 2 uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor with 6GB of high-capacity RAM and 128GB of internal storage (106GB is available to users). The processor is half-baked, but the delay is hidden by E Ink’s slow refresh rate. Connect to the internet via dual band Wi-Fi.

The Onyx tablet runs a highly customized version of Android (version 11 in this case). Google Play is not pre-installed because E Ink tablets cannot pass Play certification (due to video frame rate requirements), but the Play Store is easy to install if you follow Onyx’s instructions. Once run, you can safely ignore the Onyx app store. This store only lifts a handful of APKs from the APKPure library.

You can play games, but they are a little slow

Onyx’s built-in NeoReader app can handle many formats such as CBR / CBZ, EPUB, PDF and more. It’s the only app on the platform that allows you to draw and annotate PDFs using the bundled pen.

Most of the loaded Android apps worked well, especially when fine-tuning the refresh rate and contrast settings on the tablet. Kindle, Kobo, Libby, Marvel Unlimited, and even the games (Stardew Valley and Asphalt 9) ran fine. On the other hand, the VIZ Manga app had a zoom issue that made it impossible to read manga. In addition, the Max Lumi 2 pen does not work consistently with third-party apps.

Like other Onyx tablets, the software is a bit quirky. My unit has spontaneously restarted several times, mostly after reading a very large and graphic-rich CBR or PDF. Evernote was also unstable. That said, Onyx is very good at deploying bug fixes and publishes several updates for each existing tablet.

Battery life is difficult to measure with an E Ink tablet, but the Max Lumi 2’s 4,300mAh cell suggests 3-4 days of use. After a day of testing, I dropped to about 80%.

The larger Max Lumi 2 (right), the more room you have to read more complex legal documents than Note Air 2 (left).

Why do you grow up?

As mentioned in the original MaxLumi review, the 13.3 inch screen is ideal for viewing 8.5 x 11 inch documents at 100% zoom. Because one of these pages is diagonally 13.9 inches. In addition, we compared Note Air 2 and Max Lumi 2 with several different types of documents. For standard books such as Kindle ebooks and textbooks, NoteAir is quite large. Same as above for manga. For full-page PDFs, sharpness of sight is a little more important. I like the portability of the Note Air, but the Max Lumi 2 text is definitely bigger. MaxLumi2 has won with a PDF pamphlet containing sheet music and detailed maps and graphics.

The score looks great at 13.3 inches

The 13-inch screen is especially suitable for scholars and lawyers to take notes side by side. For example, you can read and annotate the judgment directly in the left half of the screen, or take handwritten notes in the right half. I’ve noticed a slight delay when switching focus between windows, but it’s manageable.

The screen of Max Lumi 2 does not have the texture coating of Note Air 2. This makes the pen a little slippery on the screen. However, you will only notice the difference if you compare the experiences side by side.

This pen works best with Onyx’s unique note-taking app. With this app you can take notes, sketch in 4 colors and export to PNG or PDF. When I used the pen with the built-in drawing app, it wasn’t as smooth as using the Apple Pencil 2 on the iPad, but it didn’t cause much lag. For the note-taking flow, the lag isn’t noticeable, but for artists who are used to sketching on the LCD, it may be a little annoying.

There is plenty of room to take notes on the big screen

Onyx also supports OneNote and Evernote, but the experience is a bit strange. The system caches strokes and pauses when you pick up the pen. Then the screen flashes a little before the ink “hardens”. This delay is exacerbated to the point where it cannot be used with other third-party apps such as Inkredible and Autodesk Sketchbook.

Large screen, high price

The $ 879.99 Onyx Boox Max Lumi 2 is expensive, but good for reading and annotating large format documents. The $ 499.99 NoteAir 2 is more affordable, more portable, and easier to handle, but we believe the 10.3 inch size is ideal. That’s why Note Air 2 is our most recommended E Ink tablet. That said, the Max Lumi 2 is the only 13.3 inch E-ink slate available in the state and is one of the few global competitors. As with Onyx’s highly productive Mira monitor, Max Lumi 2 is recommended for a small number of people who prefer a particular size without a reservation. On the other hand, if you only need a competent ebook reader, the $ 139.99 Kindle Paperwhite is the editor’s choice within Amazon’s ecosystem. I also like the $ 179.99 Kobo Libra 2, which supports more formats than the Kindle.

Disadvantages

Very expensive

No monitor mode

Conclusion

The expensive Onyx Boox Max Lumi 2 tablet can process large documents and sheet music with a 13.3-inch E-ink display.

