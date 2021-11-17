Qualcomm tackles laptop chips to challenge Apple’s M-series silicon





Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon spoke at the company’s investor event in 2021.

Qualcomm

Qualcomm is ready to take over the laptop processor business with next-generation chips. At the very least, it’s the vision that Qualcomm’s president and CEO Cristiano Amon outlined on Tuesday at the 2021 investor event.

When asked about Qualcomm’s ambitions for the laptop market, Amon first appreciated Apple’s latest M-series laptop chips. He praised both the speed of Arm-based processors and the efficient SoC (system-on-chip) design.

He also said Qualcomm “is actively working to build a performance benchmark for this new architecture.” Especially for Windows PCs with Arm processing. Qualcomm’s next-generation chip samples will be sent to device manufacturers next year, but products with them may be available in 2023.

Qualcomm has been manufacturing Arm-based chips for Windows PCs. For example, we partnered with Microsoft to create the SQ1 and SQ2 SoC processors on the Surface Pro X (2020). That said, this model is not known for its extreme computational power.

This new move from Qualcomm may be directly related to the purchase of Nuvia. This company is important because it uses Arm-based chips to build its servers. Nuvia was also run by a former Apple chip executive.

