Australia prioritizes 63 key technologies, including Quantum and Blockchain





Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison released a new blueprint for critical technology on Wednesday [PDF], This is a strategy aimed at protecting and promoting important technologies, and quantum technology is at the forefront.

“The blueprint shows our vision to protect and promote key technologies for our national interests, balancing the economic opportunities of key technologies with national security risks. And to provide an appropriate framework for working with national and like-minded countries to support the further development of these technologies. ”

“Australia is already a world leader in some aspects of quantum technology. We now have some world-class research capabilities and scientists, as well as a strong foundation for a thriving quantum industry. , We need to take it to the next level. “

This blueprint shows Australia’s four goals. This includes access to critical technologies and secure systems. Recognized as a reliable and secure partner for critical technologies. Maintain the integrity of local research to maximize sovereign IP. It supports local resilience and creates an open, diverse and competitive market and an international environment that enables safe and reliable innovation.

Attached to the blueprint is the action plan [PDF]Provides a list of key technologies that the federal government prioritizes as part of a blueprint for building a country’s key technology infrastructure. The Action Plan defines key technologies as current and new technologies with the ability to significantly enhance national interests or pose risks.

The list of 63 key technologies includes a variety of 5G and 6G, advanced imaging systems, AI and machine learning, blockchain, high performance computing, protected cybersecurity technology, robotics, and quantum. It is a field.

The blueprint action plan also details that A $ 111 million will be invested in the construction of Australia’s quantum sector. The local quantum community has long called for the federal government to invest resources to support the commercialization of quantum research. The Australian Information Industry Association has previously described it as “a sad accusation that Australia does not have a national quantum strategy.”

That amount of A $ 70 million will be allocated to the construction of a quantum commercialization hub. Hub is tasked with building strategic partnerships with “similar countries” to commercialize Australian quantum research and help Australian companies access new markets and investors.

“The hub is designed to attract private sector co-investment and partner with equivalent bodies among like-minded countries. The first step is a joint cooperation agreement signed by the government with the United States,” Morrison said. There is. ”

The federal government also prepares a prospectus for national quantum strategies and technologies. This strategy is led by Australian Chief Scientist Cathy Foley and is communicated by the National Committee on Quantum, which is made up of stakeholders and experts from a variety of industries.

“Australia now has an important mission to commercialize our research, especially defense and national security, as pointed out in the recent AUKUS agreement,” said Melissa Price, Minister of State for Science and Technology. Given that quantum technology is becoming more and more important to industries in key areas such as security, “he said.

The new Blueprint for Critical Technology also provided detailed information on how quads can share information with each other. The blueprint action plan outlined that alongside the new quantum hub, a center of excellence for key technologies in Australia and India will also be built. The center, co-led by “Two Prominent People from Australia and India,” focuses on developing interdisciplinary policy advice and related products to inform key commercial and national security interests. increase.

In announcing the new plan, Morrison added that Australian, British and US government officials have begun working on a work plan for the Trilateral AUKUS Security Agreement.

“Work plans include information, personnel, advanced technology and capacity exchange, joint planning, capacity building, acquisitions, joint collaboration in science and technology, and the development of common complementary security and defense-related science and industrial infrastructure. “Morison said.

AUKUS’s work plan will be provided to three government leaders within the next 90 days, he said.

Numerous announcements follow AUKUS’s arrangement to provide more technology sharing between Australia and the United States, following Chargé d’Affaires Michael Goldman, Chargé d’Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Australia, who appeared at the press event of Google’s Future Initiative yesterday. rice field.

“I’ve heard a lot about submarines these days. Well, the AUKUS deal is more important than submarines. It’s about technology sharing, trust, and the activation of two ships. People are exciting technology. Reach maximum potential over the entire range of. ”

