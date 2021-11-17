Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party creates a list of alternatives to US technology





(Bloomberg)-China is accelerating plans to replace US and foreign technologies, scrutinizing and approving local suppliers in the delicate fields from cloud to semiconductors to government-backed secret organizations. People familiar with the matter said they were quietly empowering.

The Information Technology Application Innovation Working Committee, established in 2016 to advise the government, is currently commissioned by Beijing to assist in setting industry standards and training personnel to operate reliable software. increase. The quasi-government agency devises and implements the so-called IT application innovation plan, well known in Chinese as Xinchuang. Choose from a basket of scrutinized suppliers with plans to deliver technology to sensitive sectors, from banks to data centers that store government data. This market could be worth $ 125 billion by 2025.

So far, people have said that 1,800 Chinese suppliers of PCs, chips, networking and software have been invited to the committee to discuss personal information and ask them not to be identified. According to one, the organization has recognized hundreds of local businesses as members of the committee this year, the fastest pace in years.

The presence of members and the Xinchuang White List, whose comprehensive goals have not been previously reported, can fuel tensions, as President Joe Biden and President Xi Jinping conclude their first face-to-face virtual summit. It gave more power to replace foreign technology companies in Beijing’s sensitive sector, local champions achieved technology self-sufficiency and were first imposed by the Trump administration in areas like networking and chips. Accelerate promotion to help overcome sanctions.

Dan Wang, a technology analyst at Gavekal Dragonomics, said China is trying to develop its own technology. This effort is becoming more serious now that more domestic companies are sharing their political goals, as no one can be confident that US technology can circumvent US export restrictions.

The promotion of replacement of foreign suppliers is part of Beijing’s broader efforts to dominate its vast technology industry, including data security. Already the government is Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Corp. We are forcing overseas cloud providers such as to establish joint ventures to do business in the mainland. Apple Inc. has also transferred its user data storage business to a government-backed operator in Guizhou Province. Grips will become tighter as the Ministry of Technology and Industry strengthens surveillance of industrial and telecommunications data and proposes new rules requiring the storage of critical data domestically.

Little details about the Xinchuang Commission or its members have been disclosed, but more than 25% of foreign companies have been excluded from the panel, Intel Corp. And overseas suppliers such as Microsoft will be locked out. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, two major cloud service providers. And Tencent Holdings Ltd. were able to circumvent these rules by applying for membership locally, but Chinese tech startups, primarily funded by foreign investments, also face higher standards. .. Incorporated subsidiary, people said.

The US strangler fig policy, represented by Entity List, was a direct impetus for China to build a new yellow sector, Shanghai-based research firm iResearch said in a July report. The blacklist emphasized the urgency of China investing more in innovation and manufacturing key technologies in China.

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and the China Electronic Technology Standards Association, which oversees the committee, did not respond to requests for comment. Alibaba’s representative did not immediately respond to the written request for comment. A Tencent spokeswoman declined to comment.

According to Netis, a cloud company that claimed to have passed a complex review process, the July 2020 committee had 1,160 members. Other prominent companies include Beijing-based CPU maker Loongson, server maker Inspur, and operating system developer Standard Software. Didi Global Inc from Beijing. Westone, an information security company that has the potential to take over data management, is also a member.

Being a member of the panel has the significant benefit of having local suppliers approve the technology under the Xinchuang project, which could open up a billion-dollar market. According to a report co-authored by the China Software Industry Association, last year’s sales of Xinchuang-related businesses were 162 billion yuan ($ 25 billion), which is expected to reach nearly 800 billion yuan by 2025.

In all sectors of the Xinchuang industry, there is a significant imbalance between supply and demand, he said. The supplier must push the accelerator pedal to the floor to meet the demand.

In September, the daily economic information newspaper supported by Xinhua News Agency is Huawei Technologies Co., Alibaba cloud unit, and network security company Qi An Xin Technology Group Inc. We have listed 40 top performers for the Xinchuang project, including. Xinhua’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology praised Alibabas’s 100% self-developed cloud platform to provide governments at all levels with a secure and reliable digital infrastructure.

According to iResearch, Communist organizations, governments and the military will adopt Xinchuang products first, followed by financial and state-owned enterprises.

Xinchuang cannot be built in one day, a long-term strategy that helps China grow its own IT technology.

