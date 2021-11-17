Website darkens due to Google Cloud Networking outage





I get an error saying that 404 pages cannot be found on the website due to an outage on Google Cloud. The issue at this point has been partially resolved and the site is back online.

Major websites such as Snapchat, Discord, and Spotify went down due to the Google Cloud outage.

This issue is specific to Google Cloud Networking, and according to the latest Google Cloud Incident Report, this issue seems to have been partially fixed after about 20 minutes.

However, the same incident report also states that there is no estimate of when the underlying problem will be completely resolved.

Update: The issue has been resolved

Google’s Incident Report states that the issue has been resolved.

“The cloud network issue was resolved on all affected projects as of Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 11:28 US / Pacific.

Customers affected by this issue may have encountered a 404 error when accessing a web page provided by a Google external proxy load balancer between 09:35 and 10:10 in the US / Pacific region.

Google Cloud Run, Google App Engine, Google Cloud Functions and Apigee were also affected. “

Google’s Cloud Status Dashboard Description:

“Incidents affecting Google Cloud Networking

Global: I’m having problems with cloud networking

Summary: Global: I’m having problems with cloud networking

Description: 2021-11-16 09:53 There has been a problem with the cloud network since Tuesday in US / Pacific.

Diagnostics: Customers may get a 404 error when accessing a web page.

Workaround: Not at this time. “

Google then updated the status to indicate that the issue was partially fixed.

“Description: I believe the cloud networking issue has been partially resolved.

You will not be able to apply your changes to your load balancer until the issue is completely resolved. “

Many sites are affected

Jason Barnard posted that his website is down.

Get * Official * Google404 for my site

cool? cool? scared? pic.twitter.com/hRHPxdkp3T

— 𝄢 Jason Bernard 𝄢 (@jasonmbarnard) November 16, 2021

According to Akvile DeFazio’s tweet, sites such as SEM Rush and Spotify were throwing 404 response codes.

Youza. It seems that many sites have gone down. SEMrush, Spotify, Toggl. Is there anything else you are looking at 404?

–Akvile DeFazio (@AkvileDeFazio) November 16, 2021

Many other major sites have also gone down:

Spotify, Discord, Nest, and much more are down. Interestingly, Nest and Spotify are returning Google 404 errors.

— Sam Curry (@samwcyo) November 16, 2021

Quote

Google Cloud Incident Report

