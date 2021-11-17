Resilience of innovation during and after the pandemic





In September 2020, six months after COVID-19 was declared a pandemic, the 13th Annual Global Innovation Index (GII) predicted that innovation spending would remain strong over the next year. We have made this claim based on years of analysis. Through a ranking of innovation performance in more than 130 economies around the world and an analysis of global innovation trends, GII has provided benchmarks related to the state of innovation investment since 2007. Activity. For example, according to a GII analysis, during the global financial crisis of 2008-2009, some economies did not see an overall decline in R & D, while others had a short-lived decline.

Today, despite the catastrophic human casualties and economic shocks of a pandemic, R & D spending, IP filing and venture capital (VC) transactions continue to grow based on pre-pandemic peak levels. The 2021 GII ​​report, released in October, reflects how innovation has shaped and supported our world. Perhaps the most visible recent example is the rapid development of the COVID-19 vaccine. Elsewhere, digital innovation has created solutions that help the public and private sectors overcome and manage the continuous wave of pandemics. Especially contact tracing tools, apps, diagnostics, etc.

Despite the catastrophic human casualties and economic shocks of a pandemic, R & D spending, IP filing and venture capital trading continue to grow based on pre-pandemic peak levels.

The global situation of government spending on R & D is incomplete due to delays in government reporting in some countries. However, based on the disclosure of R & D figures for 2020, we find that R & D investment allocations have increased significantly in many countries, including Australia, the United States, Austria and Germany. However, we have found that government R & D spending is deliberately declining in some countries. Next year, we will have a better sense of whether these planned reductions are just a formal declaration or will actually occur.

Despite some reduction in government spending, the overall impact on global innovation may be minimal. There is a reason to expect here. From 2008 to 2009, rising corporate R & D spending made up for the government’s shortage of R & D investment. And this still seems to be true today, based on what we know so far. About 70% of the world’s largest 2,500 R & D spenders publish 2020 R & D spending data. There will be a healthy increase of about 10% in 2020, with about 60% of these largest R & D spenders reporting an increase. This is probably not surprising, as the pace of progress in areas such as artificial intelligence and biotechnology has accelerated, opening up many new commercial growth opportunities around them, but of strong corporate innovation investment. It reflects a decade-long trend.

Of course, the view at the sector level is more subtle. During the pandemic era, which focused on happiness and the rapid production of vaccines, investment in the health sector increased and US government investment in the development of the COVID-19 vaccine ranged from $ 18 billion to $ 23 billion. It is estimated that there is. The majority of software and ICT (Information and Communication Technology) companies (80%) will increase R & D spending in 2020, along with 65% of companies in the ICT hardware sector and 62% of companies in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector. I reported. This is in contrast to the sector that suffered during the pandemic. The majority of companies in the automotive, travel, leisure and personal belongings industries have reported a decline in R & D investment.

International patent applications through the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) reached a record high in 2020. The most dynamic areas of technology for patenting in 2020 were medical technology, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology. This is in contrast to the previous year, when digital communications and computer technology were the fastest growing areas. The dynamism of health-related fields in patent activity reflects the continued increase in scientific activity that began in the pre-pandemic era. Given the recent surge in health care R & D and digital acceleration during pandemics, the significant increase in patents in these sectors is expected to continue.

VC funding for innovation also proved resilient during the pandemic and increased significantly in the first half of 2021. The number of VC transactions increased by 5.8% in 2020, surpassing the average growth rate (3.6%) over the last decade. Strong growth in Asia Pacific (+ 26.6%), Africa (+ 82.7%), Latin America and the Caribbean (+ 12.1%), down in North America (–3.1%) and Europe (–0.7) There is more to make up. %). Investment in e-commerce, digital health and fintech has increased significantly, reflecting digital trends during the pandemic.

Overcoming the pandemic for nearly two years raises questions about the resilience of continuous innovation. For example, does the collapse of the supply chain we are overcoming result in breaking the connection to global innovation? Will pharmaceutical innovations to combat outbreaks and further mutations keep pace as new variants of the COVID-19 virus continue to emerge? Stakeholders, including governments, businesses and civil society, need to work together, embrace new ways of working, invest in innovation and actively support them. Pandemics show what happens when they happen and offer the hope that we will not only recover, but also create an inclusive and sustainable future.

Author Profile: Soumitra Dutta is the founder and co-editor of GII and a professor of business administration at Cornell University based in New York. Also contributing to this article was Sacha Wunsch-Vincent, GII Co-Editor, Head of Economics and Data Analysis at the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). The Global Innovation Index 2021 report and related data can be found at https://www.globalinnovationindex.org/Home.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.strategy-business.com/article/Innovation-resilience-during-the-pandemic-and-beyond The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos