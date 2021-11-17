Google announces new features and tools to support local news





Google has announced new tools and features for both readers and reporters designed to assist local news organizations, which it announced today. The headline feature is a carousel that displays local news in response to search queries and is available worldwide in all languages ​​starting today. Initially, Google started providing regional information for COVID searches, but it has now been extended to other topics such as sports and local governments.

Google said it is adjusting the system so that authoritative and relevant local news sources appear more often next to national publications of top stories and other popular news features. “This improvement will allow people to see reliable local articles when searching for news, and both the brand and content of the news publisher will reach more people,” Google said. ..

You can also drill down into narrow subtopics related to local news, such as high school soccer. Combined with location services (if enabled), you should get more relevant results. “For example, if you’re searching for football in Detroit, you’ll now see results for local high school and college teams, as well as results for professional teams,” Google said. You’ll also see tweets from news organizations along with “authoritative sources and authors.”

In addition to new consumer features, Google has announced a new data tool for reporters. First, there is the Census Mapper Project. This is a map that you can embed in your story to view census data at the country, state, and county levels. Created as part of the 2020 Census Cooperation, it supported the Google News Initiative. You can view census data at the local level to show how the population has changed over time. Google is also improving the Common Knowledge Project, a visual journalism project that allows reporters to explore local data.

The new feature may be a cool comfort for many local newspapers and websites that have gone out of business as part of the flow of advertising spending to companies such as Facebook and Google. Both of these tech giants have invested some money to support local journalism, but it has had little effect in stopping the decline of newspapers that provide valuable services in their communities.

