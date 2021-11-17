Google forms “Fortnite Task Force” over concerns about digital stores





Legal documents indicate that Google has formed the “Fortnite Task Force” to deal with Epic Games. Epic has been publicly sparring with both Apple and Google through the smartphone app store since 2018. Epic’s latest legal document details Google’s unique reaction to “Fortnite,” which bypasses the Google Play store. Something is loaded.

When Fortnite maker Epic Games tried to circumvent both Apple and Google app store prices in the summer of 2018, hit games were pulled away from both services.

Google allows Android apps from outside the Google Play Store to be downloaded and used on Android smartphones, but a newly filed court document says Fortnite skips payments to Google. A special “Fortnite Task Force” was formed to tackle the problem.

“To address Epic’s decision to launch’Fortnite’outside Google Play, Google has formed an internal’Fortnite Task Force’,” said a new law in an ongoing proceeding with Epic’s Google. The submission is stated. “The collection of running notes from the Task Force meeting held daily in early August 2018 reflects Google’s anti-competitive objectives,” Filing said.

Epic has specifically moved “Fortnite” from the Google Play store to the Samsung Galaxy app store. The Samsung Galaxy app store is also available for Android smartphones.

“Ultimately, we want Samsung to stop doing this kind of thing,” said a meeting memo from Google’s Task Force.

Filing also claims that Google deliberately announced a relatively small security flaw in “Fortnite” as a way to discourage players from downloading apps outside the Google Play Store.

“The Fortnite Task Force meeting memo reflects Google’s plans to publish the vulnerability in a blog post within 15 days, regardless of whether Samsung or Fortnite took action. “It’s done,” Filing said.

In addition, two media outlets that described it as “friendly” leaked information about security issues.

At least one outlet reported a “Fortnite” security flaw at the time as a “serious security flaw,” but according to Google Docs, the security issue is internally a “serious security (or advanced) vulnerability.” It wasn’t sex. “

Google didn’t immediately respond to the request for comment, but spokesman Peter Schottenfels made the following statement to Bloomberg:

“Epic has released Fortnite on Android with security vulnerabilities that could compromise consumer data. Security and security are of course our top priorities, so of course we follow our app’s security policy. , We have taken steps to warn users about this security flaw. We will continue to fight Epic’s allegations in court. “

Do you have a hint? Contact Ben Gilbert, Senior Correspondent for Insider, by email ([email protected]) or Twitter DM (@realbengilbert). You can keep the source anonymous. Please contact us using a non-work device. Please publicize by email only.

