Essence Group Wins Double CES 2022 Innovation Award





The Herzliya-based Essence Group has announced that it has been selected for the CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Onory for two recent developments: a comprehensive intrusion prevention system with MyShield 5G connectivity and a VitalOn seamless remote patient monitoring platform.

This announcement preceded CES 2022, the world’s most influential technology event, to take place January 5-8 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The MyShield Smoke Intruder Intervention Solution is the first all-in-one system that can be used as a stand-alone device connected to a 5G CAT-M network or integrated into an existing security system.

Intruder prevention solution (credit: courtesy)

It includes a passive infrared motion detector, a high-resolution video camera for intruder verification, two-way voice communication, and unique smoke generation that turns the room to fill the room with harmless smoke to drive the intruder off the premises. Includes vessel.

“Essence is committed to deploying sophisticated and reliable intruder deterrence solutions that give people greater control to protect their families, homes, and businesses. It is the first in a series of groundbreaking security devices aimed at changing the paradigm of delivery from detection and warning to deterrence and intervention, “said Dr. Haim Amir, CEO and Founder of Essence Group.

VitalOn is a comprehensive remote patient monitoring platform for the elderly and individuals with chronic illnesses. By combining telecare, telehealth, and wellness features into a single, connected platform that is always on, you can monitor a variety of aging-related problems and chronic illnesses 24 hours a day.

The platform continuously monitors health parameters and vital signs from multiple health and monitoring devices to detect and warn of abnormal activity. It deals with various medical conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and congestive heart failure without relying on smartphone or tablet apps.

Essence Group is a global provider of technology solutions, a leader in security, smart homes and digital health, with operations in 46 countries around the world, producing over 15 million products manufactured in Israel each year. , Expanding all over the world. Most production takes place in the southern town of Ofakim, Israel. The product is manufactured by nearly 1,000 workers, including 100 disabled people from rehabilitation centers in the southern part of the country.

