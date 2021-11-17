Google for India 2021 will unwrap on November 18th.





Google plans to hold an annual event in India on November 18th. Google for India is known for bringing India-centric features to its product portfolio. The 7th edition of the Google for India event will be livestreamed. Over the years, Google has added local language support for Lens, Translate and launched the payment platform Tez. It was later rebranded as Google Pay. The Google Assistant has also been changed to understand the dialects of Indian users. On the contrary, tech giants skip the launch of Pixel smartphones here.

See how far you have come together. And this time around, we’re back with more product updates, more innovations, and a growing commitment to India’s digital journey, “says Google India.

See how far you have come together. And this time around, we’re back with more product updates, more innovations, and a growing commitment to India’s digital journey. Get ready for the 7th edition of #GoogleForIndia at 10am on November 18th. https://t.co/hvMJWHsCMy

— Google India (@GoogleIndia) November 16, 2021

Google has also partnered with Jio to deploy the Jio Phone Next smartphone to help design a new operating system called Pragati. Google wants to partner with Mukesh Ambani-backed Geo to penetrate the rural areas of India.

The Google for India event started in 2015 and has continued to pursue connections with the masses. In the process, Google has reworked Google Maps, the most commonly used platform, to add more personalized and accurate information.

Based in the United States, this company is a consistent partner of the Government of India. Google currently offers free Wi-Fi at more than 400 Indian railway stations with more than 7.5 million monthly users.

In India, we want to provide the internet to everyone. The more people who have access to tools, services, information and training online, the more ambitions they can pursue and their potential. We want to help Indians connect to the internet to help them meet their needs and have a positive impact on their communities. We aim to achieve this with programs and products centered around Indian users, “Google said.

Google for India 2021 is expected to bring more India-related features and localization.

Subscribe to the Mint newsletter

*Please enter a valid email address

* Thank you for subscribing to the newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download the app now!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/technology/google-for-india-2021-unwraps-on-november-18-what-to-expect-11637073118172.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos