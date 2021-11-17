20 Nintendo 64 games added to the Switch Online expansion pack





The Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack was recently launched, but it’s not without critics’ share. Despite some emulation flaws and the inability to change the app’s button mappings, nevertheless it was a lot of fun to revisit some familiar (and less familiar) Nintendo 64 gems on the Switch. is. Of course, we always want more.

In addition to the initial offer, Nintendo has also seen the next batch that will arrive in the coming months, but feels like there aren’t many really good and interesting games yet. It’s also worth noting that we’ve added some rare games to this list. Now, don’t forget that Banjo and Kazuye will join the service (of course, the IP featured in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate). Therefore, it is quite possible that Microsoft and Nintendo will make other transactions beyond one obvious example on the list. A classic rare game. Are they long shots? Yes, but we have hope.

There are other rare games and games limited to Japan, but in the NES and SNES apps, Nintendo may add relatively ambiguous games. There are some obvious things that are definitely on Nintendo’s to-do list.

Finally added a vote. Also, please let us know which game you want to watch. So let’s get down to it.

Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo EAD

Release date: March 31, 1998 (US) / October 9, 1998 (UK / EU)

A game that teaches rewards for dedication and patience. Winning a race may seem like a point in the game, but the real goal is in a title that draws 1080. It took us a few years, but we kept it up and finally it was booming. Speed ​​and precision harmonize with the beautiful visuals of the time, with sunshine shining from the slopes and snow falling behind the board. There was a frame rate stutter, but its subtle controls allow you to sharpen shallow turns and gracefully arc the entire course, giving you the feel of a real sport.

It’s when you haven’t fallen into your ass.

Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Rare

Release date: February 28, 1997 (USA) / September 1, 1997 (UK / EU)

In this game, a slow truck carrying a malfunctioning nuclear missile clears the path to a safe explosion zone (a zone blocked by destructive buildings and other structures). Like many 64-bit titles, its early polygonal visuals definitely look a bit stubborn these days, but don’t let that look disappoint you. This incredibly ridiculous concept has become one of the most fun games on the N64.

Publisher: THQ / Developer: Rare

Release Date: March 4, 2001 (US) / April 6, 2001 (UK / EU)

The first of our hopeful rare entries, Conker’s Bad Fur Day proudly stands out from the cute platformer packs of the time as a sullen, bloody, scatological comedy. I’m still a little blind to Nintendo’s second party launching a vow-filled game. To be honest, even the Xbox remake has blown away most of them. When launched in 2001, Conker was a technological victory for aging 64-bit systems. The movie parody is very time consuming and humor isn’t for everyone, but I’d love to see it again.

Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Rare

Release date: November 24, 1997 (US) / November 21, 1997 (UK / EU)

Diddy Kong Racing has done much to Mario Kart 64, much like Banjo-Kazooie will soon do to Super Mario 64. In other words, it extends Nintendo’s templates with color and creativity to create more than just a homage. DKR took a much larger and more complex circuit to expand single player into adventure and add planes and hovercraft. The game also provided a console debut for Banjo and Conker. What more do you want, jam?

Publisher: Nintendo

Release date: April 14, 2001 (JPN)

Its localized name is Animal Crossing, but you’re probably familiar with IP from Animal Crossing, the successor to GameCube. Yes, Japan had an exclusive version of the first game that debuted on the N64. It was only a few months before it appeared in the new shiny GameCube. Obviously this is very unlikely to happen due to the need for extensive localization, but it will be a nice addition as an intriguing arrival and insight into the history of the franchise. Well, even if it’s only for the Japanese version of the app, we’re willing to play it that way.

Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Rare

Release Date: November 24, 1999 (US) / December 6, 1999 (UK / EU)

Some have blamed the collapse of the collectorson 3D platform epidemic on the Donkey Kong 64. Rhea is probably a bit overkill with a huge number of trivial collectable Doohickies, but it’s a game that makes everything 11s. And the “more, more, more” approach without apology is impressive. With five playable Kongs (well known), a huge world, and a wealth of mini-games (including an emulated version of the original arcade Donkey Kong and rare Jetpac), the DK64 is a 1999 value proposition. It was one of. Perhaps after 20 years of bashing, it’s worth reassessing. Cranky, take it to the fridge.

Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Left Field Productions

Release date: April 30, 2000 (US) / June 8, 2001 (UK / EU)

This amazing entry in Nintendo’s motocross series was done by Canadian developer Left Field Productions, the team behind the lovingly remembered NBA courtside game. Shifting gameplay from side-on to behind-the-rider 3D, combining the careful pitch and throttle control of the original game with the subtle mechanics of the N64’s stable companions, the Wave Race 64 and 1080 Snowboarding, as well. Has created something deep, rewarding and addictive. As those racers.

Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Rare

Release date: August 25, 1997 (USA) / August 25, 1997 (UK / EU)

The best movie tie-up ever? Not only did Rare’s games make a big impact on the console FPS genre, but it also provided the N64 owners with a decent “adult” experience. At a time when PlayStation was too cool for school, GoldenEye 007 offered real ammo in the console war, and the four deathmatches are surprisingly an addition just before the game turns gold, which we have. It has led to some of the best multiplayer memories, for any system. Do you live twice> bunker> power weapon? License to kill> Facilities> How about a pistol? We’re easy, but no matter what you do, make sure you have “sight on auto aiming off”.

Imagine the topic of arriving and supporting online play. But let’s also make it the longest of the long shots.

Publisher: Konami / Developer: Konami

Release date: September 1, 1998 (UK / EU)

Konami’s Major A Studio laid a solid foundation for the ISS64 and was built with some great additional features such as optional top-to-bottom views and the appearance of referees on the pitch. It may sound like a small and almost insignificant detail, but by displaying a ref on the screen, it blew our hearts in 1998.

Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Rare

Release Date: October 11, 1999 (US) / November 2, 1999 (UK / EU)

An underrated entry in the Rarewear Library, Jet Force Gemini has explored the world to defeat the insect-like overlord Zet UMa, combining cute designs with chunky, gandy third-person shooters. The adventures of Junho, Vera, and the good boy Lupus you can trust aren’t flawless, but JFG is surprisingly deep and satisfying, and if you’re a rare fan looking for a jewel that’s passed by at the turn of the millennium, investigate. Worth to do.

