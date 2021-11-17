Edge Computing and Continuous Updates to Space – TechCrunch





Over the last two years, we have challenged many aspects, both for people and businesses. As a global community, we were unable to travel long distances due to various constraints, but that does not mean that we will stop reaching for the stars.

During this same time frame, monumental progress and achievements in space exploration have been achieved — more from Jupiter’s Troya asteroid from the successful launch of Inspiration4 SpaceX, which transported four civilian astronauts into space. Knowledge of the origin of asteroids and the formation of our solar system up to the NASA Lucy mission launched to explore deeply.

In addition, many private companies that successfully launched Rocket Labs and Virgin Orbit led space exploration, and Space Perspective began raising funds for balloon-based ventures that would take paid customers to the stratosphere. ..

These advances have surprised young and old alike and have given new meaning to the space race. Actor William Shatner, best known for his role as Captain Kirk in “Star Trek,” recently made history as the oldest man to fly into space. The 90-year-old woman was one of four passengers on board Blue Origin’s second manned spaceflight.

Now that the final frontier is open to the private sector, how will we transform the way we continually update software running in space? The term digital transformation is almost ubiquitous here on Earth, but it is becoming increasingly clear that the concept will play an important role in the next wave of space exploration.

Help TechCrunch find the right software consultant for your startup.

Please provide recommendations in this brief survey. Share the results with everyone.

Why are there DevOps in space?

One of the great revelations of the new space industry is that it is eaten alive by software. The ability of software to manage communications satellites and do what Starlink is doing (developing low-latency Internet systems for consumers) is essential.

Looking at the Earth, traveling through the deep universe, the Moon, Mars, and all that is happening in the new universe, all these achievements are impossible without software. The software is getting smarter, better and easier to update. However, the amount of computational power required to execute software commands in space is increasing exponentially.

On the other hand, the cost of launching a payload into space is declining rapidly, especially compared to just five years ago. Currently, there are more than 2,000 functioning satellites in orbit, but the planned constellations will add more than 40,000 satellites in the coming years. More companies will be creating more advanced infrastructure faster to continue upgrading satellites and constellations with more efficient and powerful software.

Companies that ensure, secure, and continually update their satellite software, as seen in other environments where edge computing is important (automobiles, energy / utilities, warehousing, last mile retail delivery, etc.), are competing.

There is a risk of releasing early or crashing the satellite

One of the biggest technical problems in space travel is power consumption. More efficient CPUs and memory were beginning to be seen on Earth, but in space it is very difficult to dissipate the heat of the CPU, and power consumption has become an important factor. Everything from hardware to software to processing methods needs to consider power consumption.

On the contrary, in the universe, there is one (obviously) a lot. It’s the universe. This means that the size of the physical hardware doesn’t really matter. Weight and power consumption are even bigger issues as they also affect how microchips and microprocessors are designed.

A good example of this is the design of the Ramon space. The company uses AI and machine learning processors to build space-friendly supercomputing systems with earth-like computing capabilities, with hardware components on top of it. Is ultimately controlled by. The idea is to optimize software and hardware usage so that applications can be developed and adapted in real time. This is the same as if it were on Earth.

Against this background, DevOps practices for coding, testing, validation, analysis, and distribution are similar to those on earth, but with reliable testing of hardware types, emulation, feedback loops, and software. It’s very different.

My personal view is that we need to create new ways to perform continuous deliveries and updates in space. On Earth, many organizations use orchestrator to handle ongoing update processes that automate the configuration, management, and coordination of systems, apps, and services, enabling IT teams to efficiently handle complex tasks and workflows. I am trying to manage it. At present, there is no equivalent for use with space satellites, and the number of satellites that exist is very limited.

For example, an orchestra needs to send and control satellite updates from the ground. This poses a great risk with respect to data security and other concerns.

Space innovators today need to consider how to provide satellites with the ability to receive all the information and data they need to perform updates correctly. You also need to consider how to recover quickly and accurately from unauthorized updates to ensure a valid set of binaries on your satellite. That said, I’m optimistic that we’re at the beginning of a revolution that will soon realize the ability to efficiently deliver binaries to next-generation satellites.

Boldly go to a place no one (or even a computing system) has ever been to

When looking back at the current Space Race, we can’t help but think of Star Trek and its bold move to places that no one has ever been to, as an industry and a global community.

Adapting to and changing the environment and challenges we face on Earth, it is now spreading into outer space. Shatner’s journey into space was touching for the legendary actor. After returning home, he told Blue Origin and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos that he was full of emotions about what was happening. I was just that extraordinary, extraordinary. I hope I will never recover.

The raw human emotions are the product of the innovative technology that enables travel and the curiosity and playful desire to push the boundaries.

Under this new paradigm, the universe changes from the last frontier to the next, with almost endless possibilities. In this sense, living is a unique time. I encourage all industry buddies DevOps buddies to literally continue to reach out to the stars.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2021/11/16/devops-transformation-taking-edge-computing-and-continuous-updates-to-space/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos