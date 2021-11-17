Activision Blizzard employees strike to request the removal of Bobby Kotick





Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick is aware of widespread sexual harassment in the company and the ABK Workers’ Alliance formally demands Kotick’s dismissal following reports of a bomb claiming to threaten to kill an assistant in 2006. And called on the employees. Today’s strike.

“We have established our own Zero Tolerance Policy,” A Better ABK tweeted. “We will not be silent until Bobby Cotic is replaced by CEO, and we will continue to retain the original request for third-party reviews from sources of choice for our employees. We will be on strike today. Join us. Please give me.”

We have established our own zero tolerance policy. Until Bobby Cotic is replaced by CEO, we will not be silent and will continue to retain the original request for third-party reviews from sources of choice for our employees. We will hold a strike today. November 16, 2021

The ABK Workers’ Alliance was formed in response to a lawsuit filed by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing against Activision Blizzard alleging “a number of complaints about illegal harassment, discrimination and retaliation” at the company. Last month, Activision responded to the Group’s demands with a series of commitments, including the termination of compulsory arbitration in employee contracts, increased compensation transparency, and new policies aimed at increasing company-wide diversity and representativeness. The we.

ABetterABK praised this action as a “big win” for employees, and a similar group of Ubisoft employees took advantage of Activision’s relatively quick response to keep Ubisoft’s own pace of change in the relatively ice age. I emphasized. These latest claims have set aside a lot of attitude, but so far Cotic doesn’t seem ready to throw a towel. In response to a report from The Wall Street Journal, Cotic issued a statement calling it “inaccurate and misleading.” Anyone who doubts his commitment to make a difference in Activision says, “I don’t really understand how important this is to me.”

Activision Blizzard’s board of directors also expressed support for Cotic’s leadership, stating that he “appropriately addressed workplace issues” that drew his attention.

“Under Bobby Cotic’s leadership, the company already has a zero-tolerance harassment policy, a dedication to achieving a significant increase in the proportion of female and non-binary employees, and an important interior to accelerate diverse opportunities. And we are making industry-leading changes, such as external investment. Talent. “

“The goals we set are critical and ambitious. The Board is confident in Bobby Cotic’s leadership, commitment, and ability to achieve these goals.”

In response to that statement, the ABK Workers’ Alliance reiterated his call for expulsion, stating that the board was “committing” to the abuse at Activision Blizzard, just like Cotic.

Under the leadership of Bobby Cotic, the company has been accused of abuse, sexual harassment, rape and murder by Cotic himself. If they allow this slide, the board will collude in the same way. Bobby’s resignation is a thing of the past. #EndAbuseInGaming #ABetterABKpic.twitter.com/4RYepNdDUc November 16, 2021

This is the second strike to be staged by the ABK Workers Alliance since widespread allegations of harassment and abuse came to light. Employees also left in late July to protest Activision Blizzard’s first response to the DFEH proceedings.

Update: According to the organizers, as of 4:15 pm Eastern Standard Time, more than 150 employees are on strike and more are in progress.

It’s very encouraging to see so many people listening to me. At last, more than 150 people are counting directly, and more are participating remotely. # actiblizzwalkoutpic.twitter.com/PdU3QrDiAK 202 November 16, 2021

