The ultimate goal of innovation should be people’s health: VPNaidu of BTS2021





On Wednesday (November 17th), Vice President Venkaiah Naidu launched the Bengaluru Tech Summit in the capital.

The event was also chaired by Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Karnataka Prime Minister Basabaraji Bonmai, Electronics and IT / BT Science and Technology Minister Dr. Ashwas Narayan, and Large and Medium-sized Industry Minister Murugesh RNirani.

International dignitaries included Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who attended through a virtual conference.

While speaking at the Conclave, Vice President Naidu said that the ultimate goal of innovation and R & D in the field of technology should be used to uplift the people of society.

“We need to come up with ideas that bring happiness to everyone. At this summit, we want more focus on agriculture, the basic culture of many people in our country and around the world, in all areas. I think. Many people rely on it. Regarding agriculture, this sector faces many challenges from climate change and the Covid pandemic. Looking at how the world is having problems, I understand the shortcomings and changes needed to strengthen the sector, “said Naidu.

The three-day event (November 17-19) will feature multi-track conferences, international exhibitions, global innovation alliances, startup focus, national rural IT quizzes, BioQuiz, biotech posters, STPI IT, export awards, smart bio awards, Startup Unicorn Felicitation will be held. .. New features added this year are the India USA Tech Conclave, India Innovation Alliance, Bengaluru Next-Leadership Conclave, Startup Conclave and Science Gallery showcases.

“The rapid spread of Covid-19 has hit the global economy and caused unprecedented turmoil throughout the industry. But with the turmoil, we are undergoing a major digital transformation, the rapid development of new medical technologies. We also witnessed a change in the way customers interact with citizens. Rethinking companies, governments, and development indicators and value creation. “

“In fact, the decisive part of this global transformation is underpinned by the city of Bangalore today. Bangalore has become a priority destination for global companies to operate R & D centers and global functional centers. This year’s BTS Theme-Bangalore “Driving the Next” aims to highlight this position that Bangalore has achieved. The city and its technology ecosystem will be the driving force for the next phase of the technological revolution, “added Dr. Narayan.

From left to right Dr. Kiran Majumdar Shaw, Government of Karnataka, Chairman of Vision Group on Biotechnology, Shri Murugesh R Nirani, Government of Karnataka, Minister of Industry, Shri Thaawarchand Gehlot-Governor of Karnataka, Shri. Vice President of India, Vice President of India, Shribasa Barajbonmai-Prime Minister of Karnataka, Dr. CN Ashwath Narayan, Government of Karnataka, Electronic Technology, IT and Bt, Science and Technology, Higher Education, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood Minister, doctor. EV Ramana Lady, ACS Division, Electronics, IT, BT, S & T, Karnataka State Government.Credit: Special arrangement

Australia opens Consul General in Bangalore

At BTS 2021, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said: “Australia and India are diverse multicultural democracies. Technology is at the forefront of a comprehensive strategic partnership signed by both countries. We are pleased to announce the establishment of a consulate.-General Bengalur It’s a better place than a city with one-third of the world’s unicorns. “

The Global Innovation Alliance partners Israel, Japan, Sweden, the United Kingdom and Canada have also joined the Government of Karnataka with a semiconductor roadmap for India, co-creation of solutions for the digital world, sustainable future and accelerating technology. Have panel discussions with representatives and corporate leaders. And innovation.

This year, more than 30 international government and corporate dignitaries will be attending BTS2021.

Only at DH Tech you can get the latest news on new product launches, gadget reviews, apps, cyber security and more on personal technology.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanherald.com/business/technology/ultimate-goal-of-innovation-should-be-wellness-of-people-vp-naidu-at-bts-2021-1051702.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos