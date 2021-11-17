Lightstream and Elgato fired at Streamlabs for copying their homework





Streamlabs, a livestreaming service, has tampered with cookie jars. Streamlabs’ rival in the livestreaming business, Lightstream, took a meme to access Twitter and pointed out how Streamlabs’ new Streamlabs Studio website would look compared to what Lightstreams owns.

?? Hey, can I copy my homework?

Yes, I’ll make a few changes to make it unclear what I’ve copied.

?? Bed. pic.twitter.com/xODY5uDZeP

Lightstream (@Lightstream) November 16, 2021

Console streaming has had problems so far. Some companies block footage that occurs when you use the PlayStation or Xbox’s internal tools. Other developers try to stop streaming altogether. What’s more, the console streamer has limited options for designing layouts. Professional streaming often requires a capture card to work around these limitations.

Lightstream provides a browser-based streaming solution. Its subscription-based service allows streamers to design layouts in their browser. You can then stream from your console or PC to your livestreaming site.

Streamlabs is best known for its free streaming software Streamlabs OBS. With this software, live streamers can set and customize streams and view visual alerts for notifications. Streaming from the console to Streamlabs OBS almost always requires a capture card. The new Streamlabs Studio offers similar functionality to what Lightstream offers, eliminating the need for extra hardware. Currently for Xbox only. Streamlabs Studio is also subscription based.

Elgato joined the Twitter thread with his own meme.

The makers of the popular livestreaming tool StreamDeck have put together a gif to draw attention to the fact that Streamlabs has done this before. Streamlabs released an app called Streamlabs Deck in 2018, a year after Elgato released Stream Deck. The tweet showed that the Streamlabs website called the app StreamDeck. The name of the Elgatos product. The OBS Project, the maker of the original Open Broadcaster Software, also participated.

Just before the release of SLOBS, @streamlabs contacted me about using the OBS name. We kindly asked them not to do so.They did so anyway and followed up by submitting a trademark

We tried to organize this privately, but they weren’t always supportive https://t.co/r1eXr3VxcJ

OBS (@OBSProject) November 17, 2021

Streamlabs also apologized directly to Lightstreams’ Twitter post.

I made a mistake. The text on the landing page was a misplaced placeholder text. This is our fault. I deleted the text as soon as I knew it. The intended version has been released. The Lightstream team was great and contacted them directly to apologize.

This kind of thing is usually not illegal and not worthy of a civil lawsuit, but it doesn’t look good and you should avoid considering Streamlabs working with people who create original content.

Updated at 8:30 pm Pacific: Added comments from OBS including an explanation of the differences between OBS and Streamlabs OBS.

