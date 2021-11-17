What is on sale and when can I buy it





Wal-Mart, Bentonville, Ark (KNWA) has announced the final deal for the Black Friday Deal for Days event. The company announced on Monday that customers will start saving online at 7:00 pm on November 22nd.

Meanwhile, in-store transactions will increase at 5 am on Friday, November 26th. However, Walmart + members who pay $ 59 a year will have early access to the Black Friday event starting November 22nd at 4pm. Go down the pipeline:

Xbox Series S Console $ 299 Xbox Series X Console $ 499 (Online Only) Play Station 5 Console $ 499 (Online Only) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo Switch $ 299 (Special Purchase) On. 70 Class 4K Smart TV with Roku for $ 398 (Special Buy) Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm for $ 109 (Save $ 90) PowerXL 12-quart 6-in-1 Air Fryer Oven for $ 69 (Special Buy) Hart 20V 5 -Tool Cordless Combo Kit $ 138 (Special Purchase) iRobot Roomba i1 + Self-empty Robot $ 349 (Save $ 230) Reebok Men’s and Women’s Fleece Parker $ 15.50 Wrangler Men’s Five-Star Jeans Save $ 13 ($ 4.87 5.97 Save) ) 4-Foot Fabric Santa Buys $ 25 (Special Purchase)) SaluSpa Hollywood Portable Spa $ 298 (Saves $ 101) Here’s what you can get early on Walmarts’ Black Friday

The 2021 trading timeline is similar to the model adopted by Wal-Mart in 2020, when many trading first appeared online rather than over-the-counter. This is a way to thin out the pandemic era crowds on a legendary noisy shopping day. The company in Bentonville, Arkansas is already hosting a series of deals this month as it goes online and seeks to reach a holiday shopping audience that is willing to spend early in the shopping cycle.

