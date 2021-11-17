Vice President launches Bangalore Tech Summit.Australian Prime Minister announces establishment of Consul General in Bangalore





Vice President Benkai Anaidu launched the 24th edition of the Bangalore Tech Summit on Wednesday.

“This summit is the highest spiritual confluence and will definitely bring the necessary innovations,” Naidu said at the event. India’s basic philosophy is to share and care. We must share our experiences and come up with new ideas. Happiness must be the ultimate goal of any innovation.

The three-day hybrid event will feature a virtual speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 18.

Vice President @MVenkaiahNaidu has launched the 24th edition of the #Bengaluru Tech Summit. “This summit is a confluence of the best spirits and will definitely bring the innovations we need. India’s basic philosophy is to share and care,” said Naidu. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com / IMThzvlw6Q

Darshan Devaiah BP (@DarshanDevaiahB) November 17, 2021

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who virtually attended the summit on Wednesday, announced that Australia would soon establish a Consul General in Bangalore.

We are pleased to announce the establishment of a Consul General in Bangalore. He said it’s a better place than a city with one-third of the world’s unicorns.

Australia and India are diverse multicultural democracies. Technology is at the forefront of a comprehensive strategic partnership signed by our country, Morrison added.

Prime Minister #Australia @ScottMorrisonMP is effectively participating in the #BengaluruTechSummit. Announced to establish a Consul General in the city. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/zEelqcJUiD

Darshan Devaiah BP (@DarshanDevaiahB) November 17, 2021

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett also attended the summit, stating that India is one of the world’s largest economies with vast expertise. When we get together, amazing things happen. He said the combination of innovation and entrepreneurship can do great things.

CN Minister of State for Science and Technology Ashwatonarayan said the 24th edition of the summit, which is being held in a hybrid format, will include more than 30 countries.

South Africa, Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates will participate in the Bangalore Tech Summit for the first time. According to Ashwat Narayan, participation in the Global Innovation Alliance, the Conclave of India and the United States, and the Sydney Dialogue with the Prime Ministers of India and Australia are some of the highlights we look forward to at the summit.

Karnataka’s Prime Minister, Basabaraji Bonmai, said, “Rich, well-thought-out, skilled leadership is something no other state can boast of! I want Karnataka to fly high, like Hamsa, the ride of Saraswati. ..

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak on the crossover session between the Bangalore Technology Summit and the Sydney Dialogue in Australia.

The summit was co-sponsored by the Government of Karnataka’s Electronics, IT and BT divisions with the Software Technology Parks of India.

More than 30 countries will participate, including Japan, Sweden, UK, Canada, Australia, Israel, Germany, France, Lithuania, Switzerland, Vietnam, Taiwan, Denmark, the Netherlands, Finland and other European Union member countries. Summit (November 17-19). The summit will be attended by 300 speakers, more than 20,000 exhibitors and more than 5,000 start-ups, and is expected to expand its digital reach to more than 500,000.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/bangalore/venkaiah-naidu-inaugurates-bengaluru-tech-summit-7627247/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos