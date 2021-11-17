Habitat Launches Room Creator with Hullabalooktech — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





2021RTIH Innovation Award

Sofology and Hullabalook are candidates for the Technology implementation of the year (UK) category of the 2021 RTIH Innovation Awards.

This award recognizes the excellence of UK retail technology projects in both delivery and performance.

Implementation had to be completed between November 2020 and November 2021.

Judges want a clear project objective, effective and innovative implementation, and concrete and demonstrable results.

Next candidate list:

B & Q / Marx Cent

B & Q has moved from providing siled in-store kitchen planning services to a whole new omni-channel approach to creating a customer’s dream home.

Introduced a cloud-based 3D kitchen planner. This allows retail store staff to work directly or virtually with shoppers looking to modify or design their kitchen.

Clarks / Wonder Kind

Clarks can work with Wunderkind to identify website visitors, collect large amounts of consumer opt-in data, and allow retailers to send personalized and effective communications via email and other channels. I did it.

Jigsaw / Clect

In 2021, Jigsaw decided to re-platform and streamline its online business to Shopify Plus. In a short period of time, the budget is limited.

The previous website experience wasn’t where it was needed to serve customers now or in the future, so the goal was to be digital first.

Jigsaw also saw the opportunity to rethink system architectures, put data at the heart of the technology ecosystem, and make businesses data-first.

By working with Clekt and its Enterprise Data Hub, we were able to implement a powerful data engine without expanding the timescale and budget of the web replatform.

LK Bennett / Retail 247

In 2021, Retail 247 completed a PIM deployment with LK Bennett.

The project was successfully deployed within time and budget, and Retail247 currently manages product data needs for 10 internal and external trading channels.

Sophology / Flavaluk

Hullabalook worked with Sofology to build a 2D room builder, Create Your Look. This allows customers to explore the retailer’s entire product range in one place, create exciting product combinations in room settings, and actually visualize the best-looking products at home.

Sports Direct / inurface media

inurface media was able to develop and implement the technology behind the new Sports Direct Flagship concept space on Oxford Street, London.

Occupying 50,000 square feet, the store boasts innovative and intelligent technology for the benefit of both customers and staff.

What’s next?

Then ask the review board to vote and provide feedback. Winners will be announced at a roundtable / networking event in central London on December 8th.

We would like to thank the following retail leaders for their support and expertise this year.

Office Depot, IT Director (Sales, Marketing, Customer Service), Mike Cadden

Hayley Meenan-Wilkin, E-Commerce Manager, Fishpools

Martin Newman, Founder, Customer First Group

Boots UK, E-Commerce Director, Paula Bobbett

Tiffany Lung, Retail Analyst

Nadine Neatrour, Marketing Director, Selfridges

PMC Retail, Sales and Marketing Director, Simon Curtis

Christine Russo, Digital and Physical Retail Consultant

Gerald Dawson, Business Consultant and Finance Director for iOutlet and HANX

Sharon Peters, Head of Technology-Marks and Spencer, HR, Finance, Corporate Services, M & S Bank

Studio Retail, Head of IT Delivery, Luke Philips

EY, Technology Transformation Leader for Retail and Consumer Products, Matt Taylor

Third time

This is the third year this year, and the award is sponsored by PMC, StoreSpace, Critizr, Marxent, QVALON and Selazar.

PMC is pleased to be able to support the RTIH Innovation Awards again as a headline sponsor. These unique awards recognize achievements across a wide range of retailers and retail categories, from global players to start-ups, said Simon Curtis, PMC’s Director of Sales and Marketing.

Since 2020, retail innovation will be more important than ever, and consumers are looking for the same personalized, engaging and secure shopping experience in-store that they enjoy online.

He adds: Innovation and technology together play a key role in the success of the retail industry and we look forward to recognizing outstanding examples through these RTIH Awards.

