IIT Delhi and IIIT Delhi Innovation Hub Collaborate to Build India’s First Medical Cobotics Center





The Innovation Hub of IIT Delhi and IIIT Delhi signed a memorandum of understanding on Wednesday to establish India’s first medical cobotics center. I-Hub Foundation for Cobotics (IHFC), Technology Innovation Hub (TIH) in IIT Delhi, and TIH from iHub Anubhuti and Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIITD) have collaborated to join IIIT with India’s first Medical Cobotics Center (MCC). ) Was built. -Delhi.

The ceremony was held in August with the attendance of former DST General Secretary Professor Ashtosh Sharma and NM-ICPS, DST Mission Director Dr. KR Muralimohan.

What is a Medical Cobotics Center?

The planned Medical Cobotics Center will not only serve as a validation center for research outcomes in the areas of healthcare robotics and digital health, but will also be a technology-enabled medical simulation and training facility for young resident physicians.

MCC facilitates training for other medical professionals, emergency medical staff, technicians, engineers, and researchers.

Why is this partnership between IIT Delhi and IIIT Delhi so commendable?

TIH is funded by the Government of India’s Ministry of Science and Technology (DST) under the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber ​​Physical Systems (NM-ICPS).

IIT Delhi and IIIT Delhi have strong engineering expertise and have strong connections with researchers and medical professionals from various Indian institutions such as AIIMS.

The two hubs are committed to developing advanced technologies in the areas of sensing and computing technologies desired in medical robots / cobotics, digital health, robot-assisted surgery, training, and medical procedures.

What do directors have to say about the alliance?

Regarding the collaboration between the two innovation hubs, Professor V. Ramgopal Rao, Director of IIT Delhi, said: In order to develop technology for social benefit, it is important for researchers from all institutions to gather and work intensively.

He added that he was pleased to see two major institutions in Delhi gathering to accelerate the technological development of medical robotics.

Professor Ranjan Bose, Director of IIIT Delhi, repeats the same process, and as one of the leading institutions in the field of information technology, we are responsible for creating TIH in a wide range of areas of cognitive science and society. Detection by DST.

Cognitive and sensing technologies are essential for next-generation robotics, especially medical and digital health applications. I’m sure this collaboration will affect this space and move the needles, he added.

Importance of Medical Cobotics Center

Professor SK Saha, Project Director of IHFC, IIT Delhi, and Ashutosh Dutt Sharma, CEO of IHFC in IIT Delhi, talk about the origin of the concept of MCC and several to provide training to resident physicians in India. There is a medical simulation center. No one is dedicated to developing and validating these technologies.

According to Saha, the MCC is expected to support the development of indigenous peoples in technology to realize the Prime Minister’s dream of making India Atmanilbar.

He also said that the various TIHs under NM-ICPS will be a place to showcase medical projects and products along with applications.

On behalf of IIITD TIH iHub Anubhuti, Project Director Professor Pushpendra Singh, and CEO, Mukesh Malhotra is pleased to work with IIT Delhis TIH, IHFC, to set up this prestigious center on campus. And I hope that this joint center will be developed as a center of excellence.

According to them, MCC will build strategic partnerships with companies, conduct expert-led research, and also work on the commercialization of technology.

A medical training program created in consultation with a leading doctor

The training program is designed primarily in consultation with leading physicians / experts at the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in New Delhi, Jodhpur, and other prestigious medical colleges.

They shall be appointed as guest faculty members to do the same. Training programs at multiple levels (basic / advanced) are cohort-specific, such as urology, neurology, and laparoscopy, but are initially limited to minimally invasive surgery.

In April / May 2022, we plan to introduce our first trainees using some basic training simulators that are widely used in the open market. Advanced surgical robots, on the other hand, will be introduced in the next phase.

The MCC is expected to meet the needs of medical colleges in the Delhi NCR region, and this activity is in line with the national education policy of medical subjects.

