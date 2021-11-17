Manchester tech company invests in new innovation team Prolific North





Manchester-based connectivity and cloud service provider M247 has announced that it has invested in creating an innovation team to drive its product and service strategy.

A team of nine, consisting of existing employees and a large number of new employees, will be headquartered in Manchester with the goal of eliminating silos within the enterprise.

New appointments for the team include Nathan Carroll as Cloud Solutions Architect, David Palmer as Network and Security Product Manager, Ozam Chowdri as Cloud Product Manager, and Carsic Lamiya as Voice UC & C Solutions Architect. included.

They will join existing employees Chris Bezwick, Network Solutions Architect and Customer Solutions Architects Jeff Campos and James Smith.

Tech companies have announced that more appointments will be made to the team in the new year.

Regarding the new team, technology director Greg Hudson (pictured) said: The people that make up part of this team are a carefully selected group of experienced professionals who are accustomed to working with C-level decision makers. We are afraid to break down barriers and bring innovative thought leadership to the table for the benefit of the company and our customers.

In such a fast-paced industry, it is imperative to have such a team at the center of the organization that continuously monitors the roadmap and continues to innovate for the future. Customers can only benefit from these advances.

