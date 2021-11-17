Google Pixel 6 Pro destroyed by Samsung Galaxy S21 in 5G test





The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are great phones, but both have suffered strange glitches and setbacks and are otherwise well received. And now, a new report confirms the previously reported fears of Google’s phone: 5G’s performance lags behind other flagships.

According to reports from PCMag, the 5G performance of the Pixel 6 Pro does not match the performance of the Samsung Galaxy S21. As mentioned last month, the Pixel 6 uses Samsung’s Exynos 5123b modem and its custom Tensor processor. The problem is that Samsung’s model was last year and when I looked at other phones using the chip, it didn’t match the 5G speed recorded on this year’s Qualcomm X60 modem phone.

The latest report adds more specific numbers to what we suspect. When tested on Verizon’s excellent, grumpy millimeter-wave (mmWave) 5G network, PCMag pulled speeds in excess of 2 Gbps on the Galaxy S21. By comparison, Pixel 6 struggled to exceed 1 Gbps.

This was the same with T-Mobile, as was the carrier’s broader but slower midband 5G network. So the S21 won six of the seven speed tests.

US consumers purchasing the Pixel 6 Pro will get phones that support millimeter waves in addition to all frequency bands used by Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT & T. However, as PCMag points out, low to medium band 5G combinations are not always supported. This is a way for carriers to expand their 5G coverage in the short term. This could make the Pixel 6 Pro even more disadvantageous in the future.

Testing of PCMag with NetMonitor and Ookla Speedtest has shown that the Pixel 6 Pro throws incorrect signal numbers. When using a net monitor that measures signal samples per second, the Galaxy S21 did a much better job of detecting and capturing 4G LTE. Indeed, for some reason, the Pixel 6 Pro stuck to 5G and couldn’t properly capture the signal strength of 4G. Pixel 6 reported better signal strength on T-Mobile’s 5G network via S21.

In any case, this means that 5G performance could be another reason to consider Samsung over Google when choosing between the Google Pixel 6 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. Not only that, Samsung is currently rolling out Android 12 and One UI 4 (Samsung skins on Android) while Pixel 6 is released on Android 12, making it a more attractive option, but wait a few months. May be better Launch of Samsung Galaxy S22. The phone comes with Android 12, which is definitely an improvement over this year’s S21.

Best Google Pixel 6 Pro Deals Today

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tomsguide.com/news/google-pixel-6-pro-destroyed-by-samsung-galaxy-s21-in-5g-testing The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos