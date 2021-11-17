A mid-November patch for the Pixel 6 could finally fix the fingerprint scanner





Owners of Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have already received the November update to bring their smartphones up to date with the November 5, 2021 security patch, and Google is sending another update.

According to Verizon’s support page, the Pixel6 fingerprint scanner may eventually be fixed.

The mid-November update was originally discovered by 9to5Google and was done with build number SD1A.210817.037. That number is a small bump from the current build number .036 to .037 and fixes the fingerprint scanner, which is one of the many nasty little problems with Pixel 6.

The Pixel 6 fingerprint scanner is one of the biggest frustrations for customers and reviewers who are dissatisfied with the lack of speed and accuracy. The fingerprint scanner under the display had problems in the past, but the one Google used on the Pixel 6 felt more like a first-generation scanner than the one on a phone like the Galaxy S21.

You should expect wireless updates to appear on Pixel 6 in the near future. This update covers all Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro variations, including special Verizon models on both smartphones.

