Destiny 2 will soon pull all extensions out of the console’s Xbox Game Pass





Destiny 2

Yesterday, Destiny 2 fans noticed something in particular during the normal shuffle of games in and out of the Xbox Game Pass.

Initially, the list stated that Beyond Light would leave the Game Pass on December 8th. Later that day, it was updated to show that all Destiny 2 expansion packs, Beyond Light, Shadowkeep, and Forsaken were leaving.

This seems to be console and cloud only. So for now it’s just a PC Game Pass. Since Beyond Light was launched in 2020, they have only recently appeared in the PC game pass after being offered on the console for a long time.

However, the game always goes in and out of the Xbox Game Pass, which is a bit different from an ongoing live game like Destiny. The reasons are as follows:

The oldest extended version, Bungie Forsaken, is leaving, but at the same time, all players on December 8th, until the Forsaken campaign and Tangled Shore destinations are preserved when the Queen of Witches arrives in February 2022. Is available free of charge. If they don’t have it yet. Shadowkeep has returned to a paid-only extension on almost every platform (apparently with the exception of the PC Game Pass), and hasn’t heard of any plans for it or the moon being arched. The latest expansion pack, Beyond Light, was the only one released for free on the Xbox Game Pass. This creates a tricky situation where if a player doesn’t purchase an extension, they won’t be able to access the entire Stasis subclass associated with that extension, not just campaigns and RAID. However, the exotic and legendary gear gained from that expansion remains. The loss of stasis has already been confirmed by players who have previously revoked their Game Pass subscription.

There seems to be something a little happening with Bungie and Microsoft lately. The two seemed to be best friends at this time last year, but since then Bungee has clearly stated that the Queen of the Witch will not be released on a game pass like Beyond Light, and now they are all extended. Is out of service. Beyond that, Bungie is about to launch its 30th Anniversary event exactly as Halo Infinite is released. Still, there are big plans to feature weapons and armor from Bungie games such as Marathon and Myth, but there is no official Halo. crossover. A small nod like Needler spikes into the armor. Rumors that once a large Halo Anniversary Crossover was planned did not spread for some reason. We know that Xbox head Phil Spencer himself continues to be a big fan of Destiny, but Bungie doesn’t seem to be as familiar with Xbox as he was a year ago for some reason.

It’s no wonder that Game Pass trading isn’t the best way for every game in every situation. For example, with Beyond Light, it’s easy to think that you don’t want to do it again, because using the Game Pass has significantly reduced Xbox sales, and increased player numbers / MTX spending haven’t offset it. .. So I’m here.

Witch Queen is likely to be a monster launch on all platforms, and while the base Destiny 2 is free to play, more and more content is being removed and less than before.

Excuse me, but I need to be ready to read the 18-page ability update TWAB live on the video tomorrow.

