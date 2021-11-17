Northrop-led team proposes Artemis lunar rover





An industry team led by Las Vegas Northrop Grumman has announced the design of a lunar rover that it is proposing to develop for the NASA Artemis program.

Northrop Grumman announced on November 16 that it will work with four other companies, from commercial lunar module developers to auto tire manufacturers, to propose a lunar rover to NASA.

Rick Mastracchio, Director of Human Business Development, is working with partners to significantly expand and enhance human and robotic exploration of the Moon, and the presence of sustainable humans on the Moon and ultimately on Mars. We provide NASA with a vehicle design that makes this even possible. Space for Northrop Grumman and former NASA astronauts.

Northrop will use its experience in various spacecraft projects to lead the development of the proposed rover. Its partners include Intuitive Machines, which develops an upgraded version of the Nova-C lander called Nova-D to deliver the rover to the moon. Lunar Outpost, a company that develops a small robot rover called MAPP that goes to the moon on a Nova-C lander in 2022, applies its experience in developing that rover to this project.

The team also includes companies in the automotive industry. AVL, which develops, simulates, and tests vehicles, provides expertise in the development of electric vehicles and self-driving technology. Tire manufacturer Michelin provides Rover with an airless tire solution.

Both companies provided few technical details about Rover. However, the Rover can be both driven and remotely controlled by astronauts and is expected to operate for up to 10 years. They did not reveal the size of the rover, but the Nova-D lander is designed to carry a payload of up to 500 kilograms to the surface of the moon.

Northrop is not the only one to announce plans for a lunar rover. In May, Lockheed Martin announced a partnership with General Motors to work on the design of the Artemis lunar rover. The two companies said they would combine Lockheed’s experience in space systems with GM capabilities in electric vehicles and the autonomy of the Rover concept in the early stages.

However, it is unclear when NASA may choose Northrop Grumman or an alternative design as the unpressurized rover to support the Artemis mission. In August, NASA issued a request for information requesting information about lunar terrain vehicles (LTVs). NASA was particularly interested in how companies could design a rover that could withstand extended lunar nights and operate for up to 10 years, and how to bring a lander to the surface of the moon. We also asked companies to consider the feasibility of providing landers as a commercial service to NASA.

Nathan Howard, project manager for LTV at NASAs Johnson Space Center, said in a statement when the RFI was released that most people do a lot of research before buying a car. He has conducted extensive research on the latest spacecraft offered by industry.

Response to RFI was due to NASA’s October 1st. The agency has not announced when to seek a formal LTV proposal or when the rover will be delivered in a month.

